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Anil Kapoor brings back original Mr India costume after 39 years

The actor wore his original 1987 Mr India costume on television, nearly four decades later

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Anil Kapoor recreates his iconic look from the 1987 film Mr India during a television appearance, alongside a still from the film featuring Sridevi. Kapoor revealed that he had preserved his original costume for nearly 39 years.
Anil Kapoor recreates his iconic look from the 1987 film Mr India during a television appearance, alongside a still from the film featuring Sridevi. Kapoor revealed that he had preserved his original costume for nearly 39 years.
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Dubai: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has taken fans back to 1987 by wearing his original costume from Mr India, nearly four decades after the science-fiction classic's release. The actor revealed that his shirt, trousers and iconic jacket still fit him, while sharing an unexpected detail about where he bought the jacket.

Kapoor revisited the look on India Ke Top 1%: The Anil Kapoor Show, wearing the same outfit he had carefully preserved since the film was made.

Asked what he had to say about the costume and the film, the actor responded with a light-hearted observation.

“I would say the shirt still fits me, the trousers still fit me, the jacket still fits me. After 39 years, everything still fits me!” he said.

Kapoor explained that the show's team had expressed a wish to bring back the original Mr India costume. He told them he had kept the outfit all these years.

“Bohot hi socially relevant episode hai” (It is a very socially relevant episode), he added, referring to the special programme.

Anil Kapoor reveals where he bought the jacket.

One of the most interesting revelations concerned the jacket that became part of his memorable screen appearance.

“The jacket I bought from Chor Bazaar. Chor Bazaar se kharida tha” (I bought it from Chor Bazaar), Kapoor said.

Mumbai's Chor Bazaar is a well-known market associated with antiques, vintage goods and second-hand items. The revelation adds an interesting detail to the story behind one of Hindi cinema's recognisable costumes.

The actor also pointed out that his hairstyle suited the recreated look.

“Maine baal bhi lambe kiye hue hain, jaise mere ‘Mr India’ mein the. Toh aaj baal bhi suit kar rahe hain!” (I have also grown my hair long, as it was in Mr India. So today, my hair suits the look as well.)

The message behind Mr India

Kapoor also reflected on the message of the special episode, which celebrates people who serve the country and society without expecting recognition or rewards.

“What is the takeaway from the film? The takeaway is everyone can become Mr India,” he said.

He described the people featured in the episode as those “jo desh ki sewa karte hain” (who serve the country). They contribute without expecting anything in return, he explained, treating their work as a moral duty.

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Mr India was released in 1987 and starred Kapoor alongside Sridevi and Amrish Puri. The film follows Arun Verma, a kind-hearted man who gains the power of invisibility through a special device.

Beyond its science-fiction premise, the film became popular for its songs, characters and memorable dialogues. Amrish Puri's portrayal of the villain Mogambo, particularly the line “Mogambo khush hua” (Mogambo is pleased), remains one of its most enduring elements.

Kapoor's return to the original costume offers a nostalgic reminder of a film that continues to resonate with audiences decades after its release.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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