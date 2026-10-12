The film links India’s famous 2002 cricket triumph with a young girl’s fight for freedom
Dubai: Actor Anil Kapoor and Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma have praised the trailer of Doosra, an upcoming film inspired by India’s historic 2002 NatWest Series final victory against England. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23.
The film revisits one of Indian cricket’s most memorable moments and connects it with the story of a young girl challenging social conventions in a conservative household.
At the heart of the story is former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s famous shirt-waving celebration at Lord’s after India chased down England’s target to win the final. The moment became an enduring symbol of Indian cricket’s confidence and defiance.
In Doosra, Ganguly’s celebration inspires Tara, a young girl struggling to find her voice. Watching the historic moment on television gives her the courage to question the restrictions imposed on her and stand up for herself.
Kapoor praised the trailer for blending real-life events with fiction, recalling the excitement surrounding India’s NatWest Series triumph.
“I loved the trailer and how Abhinay has managed to blend two different worlds - reality and fiction seamlessly,” Kapoor said, according to a press release.
“I still remember the euphoria of the iconic win at the NatWest Series; that was truly unprecedented. It gave an entire generation the belief that India could win anywhere, against anyone. I’m really looking forward to watching the film.”
Rohit, who was 15 when India won the 2002 final, also praised the film for capturing the significance of the victory beyond cricket.
“I was 15 when India won the 2002 NatWest Final…what a moment! Not only the comeback but the team’s confidence! The film ‘Doosra’ beautifully captures why the moment was more than just winning a match. Just saw the trailer and looking forward to watching the film!!” he said.
Deo said the film explores freedom through the experiences of a nation and an individual, drawing a connection between Ganguly’s celebration and Tara’s personal struggle.
“Doosra is ultimately an uplifting story about a country finding its voice and a young girl finding hers. At its core, it is India’s new freedom story, not the political freedom of 1947, but rather an emotional freedom,” he said.
Deo added that Ganguly’s gesture represented a break from the colonial mindset and that Tara’s journey reflects the desire to live a free and fulfilling life.
Producer Masha Sajdeh said the team was excited to bring the film to cinemas, expressing hope that its story would entertain audiences while encouraging them to question long-held conventions.
Produced by Masha Sajdeh and Rohan Sajdeh, with Neeta Shah as co-producer, Doosra features Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Tvisha Seema and Krishna Gokani.
Agnello Oswin Dias has written the story and screenplay, while Ram Sampat has composed the original score. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 23.