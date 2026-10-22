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Sourav Ganguly vs Doosra: Delhi High Court refuses to halt film release over personality rights

Sourav Ganguly's legal bid fails to halt 'Doosra' film's theatrical debut

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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The poster of Doosra, starring Plabita Borthakur and featuring a story inspired by former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly’s iconic 2002 Lord’s celebration. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23, 2026.
The poster of Doosra, starring Plabita Borthakur and featuring a story inspired by former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly’s iconic 2002 Lord’s celebration. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23, 2026.

Dubai: Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly’s attempt to stop the release of the upcoming film Doosra has hit a roadblock, with the Delhi High Court declining to halt its theatrical release scheduled for Friday, October 23.

The court said it was not stopping the film’s release, but that it would hear Ganguly's plea on Friday. The legal dispute remains unresolved, and the film is scheduled to reach cinemas as planned.

Ganguly approached the court alleging that the film infringes his personality and commercial rights by drawing on elements associated with his identity and cricketing career.

Why has Ganguly approached the court?

Ganguly’s plea reportedly refers to his leadership of the Indian cricket team, its historic 2002 NatWest Series final victory over England, and his famous shirtless celebration from the Lord’s balcony after the win.

The former India captain has sought legal protection against what he alleges is the unauthorized commercial exploitation of aspects of his personality.

His celebration at Lord’s became one of Indian cricket’s most memorable images. India chased down England’s target in a dramatic final, and Ganguly’s reaction was widely seen as a defining moment in the team’s history.

The court’s decision not to stay the release is not a final ruling on Ganguly’s allegations. The legal challenge is continuing.

What is ‘Doosra’ about?

Directed around the emotional legacy of India’s famous 2002 NatWest Series victory, Doosra uses Ganguly’s iconic celebration as the starting point for a story about personal freedom and challenging social expectations.

The film follows Tara, a young girl growing up in a conservative household who struggles with the restrictions placed on her. After watching Ganguly’s defiant celebration on television, she draws inspiration from his refusal to conform and begins finding the courage to challenge the rules governing her own life.

The story uses the cricketing moment as a metaphor for individual expression, resistance and the consequences of standing up to convention.

Cast and release date

Doosra stars Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Tvisha Seema and Krishna Gokani.

Masha Sajdeh and Rohan Sajdeh produced the film, with Neeta Shah as co-producer. Agnello Oswin Dias wrote the story and screenplay, while Ram Sampat composed the original score.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on October 23, 2026.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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