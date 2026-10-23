Cricket legend Ganguly dances in Kolkata as court denies film release halt
Dubai: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly showed a different side of himself as he joined residents in dancing during the immersion procession of his neighbourhood Durga Puja idol in Kolkata.
Videos of the cricket legend celebrating with locals have been circulating on social media, showing Ganguly initially being forced by residents to join the dance. He eventually gave in to the festive mood, dancing alongside the crowd as the procession made its way through the streets.
The moment offered a glimpse of Ganguly away from the cricket field, where he spent years leading India and establishing himself as one of the country’s most recognisable sporting figures.
Known affectionately as ‘Dada’, meaning elder brother in Bengali, Ganguly has long been closely associated with Kolkata and Bengali culture. His roots in West Bengal have made him a prominent figure in the city’s sporting and cultural life.
However, Ganguly has recently been involved in a legal dispute over the upcoming film 'Doosra', which draws inspiration from one of the most memorable moments of his cricketing career.
The former India captain approached the Delhi High Court alongside production house Luv Films, seeking to stop the film’s release over alleged violations of his personality rights and the production house’s claimed exclusive rights to make his authorised biopic, 'Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story'.
The dispute centres on references to India’s 2002 NatWest Series final victory over England and Ganguly’s famous shirtless celebration on the Lord’s balcony. Ganguly’s legal team argued that the film’s promotional campaign used his identity and iconic cricketing moments without his permission.
The filmmakers, however, maintained that 'Doosra' is not a biopic of Ganguly but tells the story of a young girl inspired by the former cricketer. They also said they had obtained permission to use footage from the match.
On Thursday, October 22, the Delhi High Court refused to halt the film’s theatrical release, scheduled for October 23, while agreeing to hear the matter further. The decision does not settle the underlying legal dispute.
The case comes as Ganguly remains one of Kolkata’s most recognisable sporting figures, with his influence extending beyond cricket into popular culture and cinema.