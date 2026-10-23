Known affectionately as ‘Dada’, meaning elder brother in Bengali, Ganguly has long been closely associated with Kolkata and Bengali culture. His roots in West Bengal have made him a prominent figure in the city’s sporting and cultural life.

Videos of the cricket legend celebrating with locals have been circulating on social media, showing Ganguly initially being forced by residents to join the dance. He eventually gave in to the festive mood, dancing alongside the crowd as the procession made its way through the streets.

The filmmakers, however, maintained that 'Doosra' is not a biopic of Ganguly but tells the story of a young girl inspired by the former cricketer. They also said they had obtained permission to use footage from the match.

The dispute centres on references to India’s 2002 NatWest Series final victory over England and Ganguly’s famous shirtless celebration on the Lord’s balcony. Ganguly’s legal team argued that the film’s promotional campaign used his identity and iconic cricketing moments without his permission.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.