Ananya Panday had gone to court over the unauthorised use of her identity
Ananya Panday has said there must be firm limits on the use of artificial intelligence, especially when it is used without a person's consent. Her comments come weeks after the Bombay High Court granted her interim protection of her personality rights.
The 28-year-old had gone to court over the unauthorised use of her identity, including sexually explicit deepfakes, fake endorsements and AI chatbots impersonating her.
In an interview with HT City, Panday said AI was now a reality that people would have to accept as part of everyday life, though she found it ironic to call something artificial a "reality".
She said the technology could help filmmaking. In sound editing, she said, scenes that once had to be retaken repeatedly because of disturbance on set can now be cleaned up much faster.
Her concern is AI replacing people. Panday said she did not believe AI could ever take over human emotion, but added that she did not know what would happen in the long run. "I don't know what is going to happen in the long run, but we have to put our foot down, especially when it is non-consensual, and AI is used against a person to degrade them, or show something that is not true."
What the court ordered
Justice Madhav J Jamdar of the Bombay High Court passed the interim order on November 5 in Panday's suit against Fankaar Live Experiences Pvt. Ltd. and others.
The order restrains the identified websites and platforms from exploiting Panday's personality attributes without her authorisation. These include her name, image, likeness, voice, signature, performance style, mannerisms and dialogue delivery.
The court did not grant a blanket restriction covering all online content about the actor. The directions apply to specified URLs and categories of material. Platforms have been told to remove the listed links, and certain websites are to be blocked.
Other celebrities who have gone to court
Panday joins a growing number of Indian public figures who have sought legal protection against the unauthorised use of their names, images, voices and other personal attributes.
In 2022, the Delhi High Court restrained several companies and apps from using Amitabh Bachchan's name, voice and image without his permission. Actors Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have also sought protection against the unauthorised commercial use of their identities.
In 2025, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan both approached the Delhi High Court over the unauthorised use of their names and images. Abhishek filed his suit a day after Aishwarya filed hers. Filmmaker Karan Johar and Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna have also received interim relief from the Delhi High Court.
In Hrithik Roshan's case, the Delhi High Court ordered the removal of objectionable posts but declined to impose a blanket ban on fan pages. Singer Asha Bhosle has approached the Bombay High Court over AI-generated songs and the unauthorised cloning of her voice.
Most recently, while hearing Kriti Sanon's case, the Delhi High Court cautioned against broad, blanket injunctions. The court said personality rights are made up of distinct claims, each with its own legal considerations, and that the protection is available to all persons, not only celebrities.
What's next for Panday
Panday will return as Bella Choudhary in the second season of Call Me Bae. She said audiences would see the character continue to evolve and grow.
She was last seen opposite Lakshya in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, which released in theatres earlier this year.