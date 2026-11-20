Employer cannot rely on Aadhaar card to alter recorded date of birth, rules court
The Delhi High Court has ruled that an Aadhaar card, by itself, cannot be treated as conclusive proof of date of birth, saying an employer cannot use a different date mentioned in the document to retire an employee a year early after recording another date in official Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) records.
The court observed that the employer had recorded the woman's date of birth as May 20, 1960, in ESIC records in 2010, several years before the employment dispute arose. However, it later relied on her Aadhaar card, which mentioned her date of birth as May 20, 1959, to claim that she had reached the retirement age of 58 in May 2017.
“Having recorded her date of birth as 20.05.1960, the management could not later rely upon a different date in an Aadhaar card to end her services a year earlier,” Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri observed.
The High Court also noted that the management received the Aadhaar card only in March 2017, barely two months before the woman's services were discontinued. The document was not supported by any independent evidence establishing her date of birth.
The observations came while dismissing a writ petition filed by an electronics firm challenging a Labour Court award that had declared the woman's termination illegal and directed the management to pay her full back wages for one year.
The woman said she had been working with the firm as a 'Finishing Man' since December 1, 1981, and was drawing a monthly salary of Rs 10,500.
She alleged that after the Delhi government revised minimum wages for skilled workers on March 3, 2017, she demanded payment at the revised rates. According to her, the management became annoyed with her and terminated her services on May 20, 2017, when she sought payment of outstanding wages for April 2017.
The management disputed her claim, arguing that she had reached the factory's retirement age of 58 on May 20, 2017. It relied on her Aadhaar card, which recorded her date of birth as May 20, 1959.