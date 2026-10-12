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Ananya Panday’s IIFA journey comes full circle with Abu Dhabi hosting debut

Ananya joins Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar to host the awards in Abu Dhabi in January

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Ananya Panday’s IIFA journey comes full circle with Abu Dhabi hosting debut
Instagram/AnanyaPanday

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is set to make her hosting debut at the IIFA Awards 2027 in Abu Dhabi, returning to the stage where her journey with the international celebration of Indian cinema began.

The 27th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on January 22 and 23, 2027.

Reflecting on her association with IIFA, Panday said Abu Dhabi holds a special place in her journey, as it was where she gave her first-ever performance at the awards.

“Being a part of IIFA has always been incredibly special to me. My IIFA journey began in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, with my very first-ever performance on that iconic stage,” she said.

The actress added that she had grown up watching IIFA and described being part of the celebration of Indian cinema as a dream come true.

Over the years, the awards have given her opportunities to grow, explore new aspects of her career and create lasting memories, she said.

Panday said returning to IIFA 2027 as a co-host would make the experience even more meaningful, particularly because it would bring her back to Abu Dhabi.

“To have the opportunity to be on that stage and celebrate some of the biggest stars, stories and achievements of Indian cinema is something I'm genuinely excited about,” she said.

“I can't wait to be back, create new memories and celebrate the magic of Indian cinema with audiences around the world.”

Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar return to the IIFA stage

Actor Varun Dhawan will also return to Abu Dhabi to host the awards. He described IIFA as a celebration that brings the Indian film industry together and takes its achievements to a global audience.

Recalling his previous experiences with the awards, Dhawan said performing on the IIFA stage and taking part in its celebrations in Abu Dhabi had given him lasting memories.

He said returning to Yas Island as a host was a “huge honour” and praised the event for celebrating Indian cinema and its international appeal.

Filmmaker and television personality Karan Johar will also return as host for the sixth time.

Johar said his long association with IIFA had given him some of his most memorable moments on stage. He added that the excitement and unpredictability of a live awards ceremony continued to make the experience special.

“Coming back to Abu Dhabi makes it even more special, and I'm ready for the laughter, the surprises and everything IIFA 2027 has in store,” he said.

The 27th IIFA Weekend and Awards will bring together stars and filmmakers to celebrate achievements in Indian cinema at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on January 22 and 23, 2027.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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