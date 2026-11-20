Anil Kapoor thanks Macron for hospitality during Paris cultural exchange
Dubai: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, sharing photographs from their interaction and revealing that their conversation covered cinema, art, culture, artificial intelligence and the future.
The Mr India star took to Instagram to share glimpses of the meeting, describing it as a warm and enriching exchange. Kapoor recalled that when he first met Macron in India, their conversation flowed naturally, as if they had known each other for years.
Meeting the French President again in Paris brought back the same warmth, the actor said.
"We spoke about art, culture, cinema, AI, energy and architecture, and explored beautiful pieces in his office dating back to Napoleon's time," Kapoor wrote.
He added that their discussion moved from lessons of history to the future that younger generations would inherit.
The photographs Kapoor shared show him in a black suit alongside Macron. One picture captures the two exchanging a warm hug, while others show them posing together and talking during the meeting.
Kapoor also thanked the French President for his hospitality, saying Macron had made him and his nephew feel at home in Paris.
He described their relationship warmly and said he looked forward to welcoming the French leader back to India.
On the professional front, Kapoor was recently seen in Alia Bhatt-starrer Alpha.
The actor has also been reflecting on his experience hosting India Ke Top 1%, describing it as a demanding 50-day journey that pushed him to challenge his limits.
In an Instagram post, Kapoor said he spent the period closely reviewing every frame and refusing to settle for a single take.
"Even after decades of doing this, stepping onto a stage with this kind of scale demands everything you've got and I wouldn't have it any other way," he wrote.
The actor said the experience reinforced his commitment to giving every project his best, despite his decades in the entertainment industry.