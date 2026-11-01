What to watch in UAE cinemas and OTT this Diwali: Ramayana to Dilwali Diwali

Ranbir's Ramayana, Suriya's Scene and Netflix's Dilwali Diwali lead the festive picks
Dubai: Diwali is a week away, and whether you are heading to the cinema with the whole family or settling in on the sofa after the festivities, there is plenty to choose from. In cinemas, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part One leads the line-up, alongside new Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam releases from Suriya and Nayanthara, plus picks for children and monster-movie fans. On streaming, Netflix has a Diwali family film, and Prime Video tells the story of Muhammad Ali.
Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English
Starring: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey
In UAE cinemas: Thursday, November 5
Nitesh Tiwari's retelling of the Ramayana arrives as the first of two films, with Part Two due around Diwali 2027. Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi is Sita, Yash takes on Ravana and Sunny Deol plays Hanuman. Filmed for IMAX, it had already made about 20 crore rupees (around Dh7.7 million) in worldwide advance bookings by October 25, Gulf News reported.
"Lord Rama's biggest strength is not his bow; it is his Kshama, his ability to forgive," Kapoor said in a behind-the-scenes video in September.
Watch it if: you want the big-screen event of the festive season, ideally in IMAX.
Language: Tamil and Telugu
Starring: Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, Naslen
In UAE cinemas: Friday, November 6
Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan makes his Tamil debut with a cop drama starring Suriya as Inbaraj, an unconventional police officer. Nazriya Nazim plays the female lead in her first film with Suriya, while Naslen has a key role. Sushin Shyam composes the music, and the film is produced by Jyotika and Suriya's Zhagaram Studios.
Watch it if: you like your cop stories with a twist, or you are a long-time Suriya fan.
Language: Tamil
Starring: Nayanthara, Regina Cassandra, Duniya Vijay, Urvashi, Yogi Babu
In UAE cinemas: Friday, November 6
Sundar C directs this follow-up to the 2020 film Mookuthi Amman, with Nayanthara in a dual role. She returns as the goddess and also plays a police officer haunted by sights no one else can see. When she faces a threat beyond her control, the two characters cross paths, with Regina Cassandra and Duniya Vijay as antagonists with supernatural powers. The story stands on its own, so there is no homework needed.
Watch it if: you are after a mythological fantasy with a festive feel.
Language: Malayalam
Starring: Antony Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Lukman Avaran, Sreenath Bhasi, Femina George
In UAE cinemas: Friday, November 6
Directed by Ullas Chemban, Disco is an action-crime thriller set in a stylised underworld. Antony Varghese leads an ensemble cast that includes Arjun Ashokan, Lukman Avaran, Sreenath Bhasi, Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Femina George.
Watch it if: you want something grittier than the festive family fare.
Language: Telugu
Starring: ArunDev Pothula, Rohan, Khushi, Jayasudha, Rajeev Kanakala
In UAE cinemas: Friday, November 6
This children's film from director Srikar follows two boys from very different worlds. One is a cricket-loving city student under pressure to get good grades, the other enjoys a relaxed village life and has little interest in studying. They become friends over the summer break, and the holidays change both their lives.
Watch it if: you want a gentle family outing with the children.
Language: English and Arabic
In UAE cinemas: Thursday, November 5
This animated take on the classic character follows a mischievous cat who tries to cheer up two siblings as they adjust to life in a new town.
Watch it if: you need a cinema trip the youngest members of the family can enjoy too.
Language: Japanese
Starring: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe
In UAE cinemas: Thursday, November 5
Takashi Yamazaki returns to write and direct the sequel to the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One. Set in 1949, it sees Godzilla return as a new threat, King Ghidorah, emerges.
Watch it if: you have had enough of family films and want a monster showdown.
When and where to watch: Netflix, Thursday, November 5
Mihir Ahuja plays Ansh Sikka, who has worked abroad for years and buys his middle-class Punjabi parents a high-rise apartment. When he returns home for Diwali, he discovers that a new home does not bring a fresh start, as his family's idea of a good life clashes with his own. Directed by Ritesh Menon, the film also stars Manoj Pahwa as Ansh's father, alongside Neelu Kohli and Aurra Bhatnagar.
Watch it if: you want a Diwali film that feels close to home, especially if you have ever moved away from family.
When and where to watch: Prime Video, Wednesday, November 4
This eight-episode series is an authorised look at the life of Muhammad Ali, going beyond his fights to focus on his life as a husband, father, brother and son. Jaalen Best plays Ali, with Omari Hardwick as his father, Michael Ealy as Malcolm X and Giovanni Ribisi as trainer Angelo Dundee. Ali's widow, Lonnie Ali, is an executive producer.
Watch it if: you are a boxing fan, or want a biographical drama to binge over the weekend.