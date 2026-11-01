What to watch in UAE cinemas and OTT this Diwali: Ramayana to Dilwali Diwali

Dubai: Diwali is a week away, and whether you are heading to the cinema with the whole family or settling in on the sofa after the festivities, there is plenty to choose from. In cinemas, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part One leads the line-up, alongside new Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam releases from Suriya and Nayanthara, plus picks for children and monster-movie fans. On streaming, Netflix has a Diwali family film, and Prime Video tells the story of Muhammad Ali.