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Suriya completes 2026 hat-trick as Scene crosses Rs1.45 billion worldwide; Jyotika thanks fans

Scene marks Suriya's third consecutive blockbuster in a stellar 2026 run

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Suriya and Jyotika share a happy moment in a new photograph posted on Diwali as they celebrate the success of Scene.
Suriya and Jyotika share a happy moment in a new photograph posted on Diwali as they celebrate the success of Scene.
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Dubai: Suriya and Jyotika are celebrating the box-office success of their latest production, Scene, after the Tamil action comedy crossed Rs1.45 billion (Rs145 crore) in worldwide gross collections within three days of its theatrical release.

The film, directed by Jithu Madhavan, arrived in cinemas on November 6, ahead of Diwali, and stars Suriya alongside Nazriya Nazim and Naslen.

The production house announced the worldwide milestone on Monday, November 9, sharing a celebratory poster on social media. The achievement gives Suriya his third consecutive box-office success in 2026, following Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons.

Suriya and Jyotika thank fans

Overwhelmed by the audience response, Suriya shared a joint Instagram post with his wife Jyotika, thanking moviegoers for supporting the film.

The photographs featured the couple posing together, with Jyotika wearing a green saree and Suriya dressed in a pink shirt and white veshti. Another photograph showed the cast and crew celebrating the film's success.

Expressing his gratitude, Suriya wrote: "Our hearts are full of gratitude! The love and warmth you have shown #SCENE, across languages and borders, means the world to our team, Jo and me."

He also thanked audiences for coming to theatres and supporting the film, adding that their encouragement gave the team the confidence to explore new creative horizons.

Scene box-office collection: What are the latest figures?

According to the announcement by the makers, Scene collected more than Rs1.45 billion worldwide in its first three days.

However, independent trade tracking figures reported by Sacnilk presented a lower estimate.

The figures highlight a strong opening weekend for the Suriya-starrer during the Diwali holiday period.

What is Scene about?

In Scene, Suriya plays Inbaraaj, a police officer whose arrival at a prison sets off a series of unexpected events. When a secret from his past comes to light, he finds himself drawn into an investigation that takes several unexpected turns.

The film combines action, comedy and crime elements, with Jithu Madhavan bringing his distinctive storytelling style to Tamil cinema.

It also marks Nazriya Nazim's return to Tamil films after a 12-year gap, while Naslen makes his Tamil cinema debut.

Written and directed by Madhavan, the film is produced by Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment alongside Zhagaram Studios.

The supporting cast includes Anandraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj. The music is composed by Sushin Shyam.

With Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons and now Scene, Suriya has delivered three consecutive box-office successes in 2026, making it a significant year for the actor.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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