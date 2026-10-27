Nazriya faces online trolling after Dubai appearance with Suriya, sparking debate on moral policing

Nazriya's fashion choice fuels debate on personal freedom and public expectations
Dubai: South Indian actress Nazriya is facing mixed reactions on social media over an outfit she wore at a promotional event in Dubai, as she prepares to return to Tamil cinema after more than a decade.
The actress appeared in an olive-green, off-the-shoulder gown at the event in Dubai for Scene, an upcoming Tamil film starring Suriya and directed by Jithu Madhavan.
Images of her appearance prompted strong reactions online, with some users questioning her choice of clothing while others defended her against the criticism.
The episode highlights the scrutiny female actors can face over their clothing at public events, even as they promote their latest work.
The incident also highlights the double standards often encountered by female actors, who are expected to maintain a particular public image while simultaneously facing pressure to embrace contemporary fashion. Nazriya is also married to actor Fahadh Faasil, making the scrutiny more intense.
The episode reflects a broader pattern in celebrity culture, where women’s public appearances frequently become flashpoints for debates about modesty, tradition and individual freedom.
The controversy has once again raised a central question: why do women’s fashion choices continue to invite judgments about their morality, even when they are attending professional events?
Interestingly, this controversy has also revived discussion of an earlier dispute involving Nazriya and the 2013 Tamil film Naiyaandi, starring Dhanush.
At the time, Nazriya alleged that an intimate scene involving a body double had been filmed without her permission. The film's director, A Sarkunam, disputed her account, saying that a double had been used with her consent for a shot in the song Inidhu Inidhu. Nazriya later said she had watched the film and was satisfied that the disputed footage had not been used.
The distinction, however, is between a woman choosing what to wear and an intimate scene allegedly being filmed using a body double without her consent. While Nazriya's outfit at the Dubai event was her own choice, the earlier dispute involving Dhanush's film Naiyaandi centred on her allegation that footage had been shot without her permission — highlighting the difference between personal freedom and consent.