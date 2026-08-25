Kriti Sanon pushes back after Raksha Bandhan outfit ad backlash: 'Culture is in the heart, not the neckline'

Kriti Sanon questions judging women’s devotion by clothes after ad controversy
Kriti Sanon is pushing back against critics who slammed her recent jewellery brand ad, in which she's seen tying a rakhi to her pet dog while dressed in an outfit many online called too revealing for a festival post.
Rather than staying quiet, the actor addressed the criticism head-on in an Instagram Story on Tuesday. She argued that the spirit of a festival lies in what it means to someone, not in the outfit they wear it in. Describing her own Raksha Bandhan tradition with her sister, she said the two exchange rakhis as a mutual promise of protection, health, and long life — a bond she said naturally extends to their dogs too, since they're family. She then turned the conversation toward a broader point, questioning why women's cultural devotion still gets judged by their clothing choices rather than what's in their hearts, adding pointedly that "culture and traditions" belong there, not in a neckline.
She wrote, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. It is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”
The ad, live since July 20, had drawn a wave of unimpressed comments questioning whether the outfit was appropriate for the festival, with several users accusing the brand of turning the tradition into a joke.
Kriti wasn't the only target of online commentary, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also weighed in with an Instagram Story of her own. Without naming Kriti outright, Ranaut took a swipe at the ad, noting that with today's abundance of clothing choices, from lehengas to saris to Western wear, she found it strange that the ad opted for something resembling loungewear or bikini-style clothing for tying a rakhi, calling the styling choice "intentionally creepy."
The backlash has since sparked a secondary debate online, with some fans pointing out the irony of viewers who've praised Kriti's more revealing looks in films now criticizing her for a similar choice in a festive context.