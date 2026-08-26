Before the ad's removal, Kriti had already addressed the criticism directly. In an Instagram Stories post, she argued that the true spirit of Raksha Bandhan lies in the emotional bond it represents rather than in what one wears, describing how she and her sister exchange rakhis with each other, and extend that same promise of protection to their dogs, whom she called family. She also pointedly questioned society's tendency to police women's clothing, arguing that a woman's cultural values shouldn't be judged by her hemline.