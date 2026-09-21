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Kriti Sanon tries pottery, urges fans to make it ‘Day One’

The actor tries pottery and celebrates learning a new skill

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Kriti Sanon tries pottery, urges fans to make it ‘Day One’
Instagram@Kriti Sanon

Dubai: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has added a new skill to her bucket list — pottery — and used the experience to encourage fans to stop putting off things they have always wanted to try.

Sanon shared pictures from her pottery session on Instagram on September 20, showing herself working with clay on a pottery wheel. Wearing an apron and printed headscarf, the actor was seen carefully shaping the clay before showing off some of the pieces she created.

Sanon revealed that pottery had been on her personal list of things to learn.

“That thing you’ve been wanting to do or learn for years, the one that always made it to your ‘Things I wanna do this year’ list but you never made time for it,” she wrote.

“Instead of saying ‘One day’, yet again, make today your ‘Day One’!”

She added: “One of the things on my list was Pottery! The joy of learning a new skill... it’s something else!”

Sanon ended her message with: “I love being a Work In Progress!”

Her photographs show her hands covered in clay as she worked on different creations, including bowls, cups and other organically shaped pieces.

The post focuses on the experience of being a beginner and enjoying the learning process rather than striving for perfection.

From skydiving to pottery

Trying new experiences is not entirely new for Sanon. In 2023, she went skydiving in Dubai with her sister, Nupur Sanon, another experience she described as checking off an item on her bucket list.

On the work front, Sanon was last seen in ‘Cocktail 2’, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Homi Adajania, the 2026 romantic drama is available on Netflix.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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