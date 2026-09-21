The actor tries pottery and celebrates learning a new skill
Dubai: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has added a new skill to her bucket list — pottery — and used the experience to encourage fans to stop putting off things they have always wanted to try.
Sanon shared pictures from her pottery session on Instagram on September 20, showing herself working with clay on a pottery wheel. Wearing an apron and printed headscarf, the actor was seen carefully shaping the clay before showing off some of the pieces she created.
Sanon revealed that pottery had been on her personal list of things to learn.
“That thing you’ve been wanting to do or learn for years, the one that always made it to your ‘Things I wanna do this year’ list but you never made time for it,” she wrote.
“Instead of saying ‘One day’, yet again, make today your ‘Day One’!”
She added: “One of the things on my list was Pottery! The joy of learning a new skill... it’s something else!”
Sanon ended her message with: “I love being a Work In Progress!”
Her photographs show her hands covered in clay as she worked on different creations, including bowls, cups and other organically shaped pieces.
The post focuses on the experience of being a beginner and enjoying the learning process rather than striving for perfection.
Trying new experiences is not entirely new for Sanon. In 2023, she went skydiving in Dubai with her sister, Nupur Sanon, another experience she described as checking off an item on her bucket list.
On the work front, Sanon was last seen in ‘Cocktail 2’, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Homi Adajania, the 2026 romantic drama is available on Netflix.