Naslen reveals Suriya's Rs1.2m Cartier gift after Scene's box-office triumph
Dubai: Tamil superstar Suriya has gifted his Scene co-star Naslen a Cartier watch worth up to Rs 1.2 million, appreciating the young Malayalam actor's performance in the film, which has grossed Rs 2.52 billion worldwide.
The gesture came as Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan, continued its successful theatrical run. Released on November 6, the Tamil action comedy has collected Rs 2.52 billion worldwide in 12 days, according to box-office tracker Sacnilk—the latest figures, reported on November 18, cover collections up to November 17.
Naslen recently revealed the gift during an interview with Mathrubhumi while promoting his upcoming Malayalam film Bachelor Party D'eux. He showed the watch to his co-star Kunchacko Boban, who appeared impressed by the expensive present.
Boban responded humorously, asking Naslen to share Suriya's contact number with him.
The watch is reportedly a Cartier Santos, with an estimated price ranging between Rs 900,000 and Rs 1.2 million.
Suriya had earlier praised Naslen at the audio and trailer launch of Scene on November 1. He described the young actor as intelligent and appreciated his understanding of emotions and timing in front of the camera.
The Tamil star also complimented Naslen for dubbing his dialogues in Tamil, marking an important milestone in the Malayalam actor's career.
Highlighting Naslen's versatility, Suriya recalled his character in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, where he faints at the sight of a killing. He contrasted that with his role in Scene, in which Naslen plays Eeswaran, a ruthless contract killer.
The film marks Naslen's Tamil debut and also stars Nazriya Nazim, Lal and Anandaraj, with Tovino Thomas making a special appearance.
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has also praised the film, calling it a must-watch.
With its strong box-office performance and positive audience response, Scene has become another significant success for Suriya, while Naslen's performance has brought him wider recognition among Tamil cinema audiences.