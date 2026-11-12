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UAE MOI warns against rumours about Fujairah traffic accident

The ministry said Fujairah Police General Headquarters continues to handle the incident

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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UAE MOI warns against rumours about Fujairah traffic accident

The UAE Ministry of Interior (MOI) has urged the public not to spread rumours or circulate unverified information about a traffic accident in Fujairah, stressing that updates must come exclusively from official sources.

The ministry said Fujairah Police General Headquarters, in coordination with the relevant authorities, continues to handle the incident and investigate its circumstances in accordance with established procedures.

It called on members of the community to cooperate with the authorities and follow their instructions to help safeguard public safety and security.

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Fujairah Police caution against unverified casualty reports

In a statement posted on its official social media channels, Fujairah Police warned against circulating unconfirmed information about the number of fatalities and injuries, as well as the nationalities of those involved in the accident, which occurred at midnight.

The police headquarters stressed the importance of obtaining information exclusively from official and verified sources, warning that speculation and misleading reports could cause confusion.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the accident. Further details will be announced once the information has been verified and officially approved.

Consulate issues statement

The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Thursday afternoon issued a statement on social media.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Fujairah that claimed lives of several people, including Indian nationals," the mission said.

The Consulate said it has reached out to the bereaved families and is closely working with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support.

"Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time. Further details are being ascertained," the mission added.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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