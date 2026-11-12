UAE MOI warns against rumours about Fujairah traffic accident

The ministry said Fujairah Police General Headquarters continues to handle the incident
The UAE Ministry of Interior (MOI) has urged the public not to spread rumours or circulate unverified information about a traffic accident in Fujairah, stressing that updates must come exclusively from official sources.
The ministry said Fujairah Police General Headquarters, in coordination with the relevant authorities, continues to handle the incident and investigate its circumstances in accordance with established procedures.
It called on members of the community to cooperate with the authorities and follow their instructions to help safeguard public safety and security.
In a statement posted on its official social media channels, Fujairah Police warned against circulating unconfirmed information about the number of fatalities and injuries, as well as the nationalities of those involved in the accident, which occurred at midnight.
The police headquarters stressed the importance of obtaining information exclusively from official and verified sources, warning that speculation and misleading reports could cause confusion.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the accident. Further details will be announced once the information has been verified and officially approved.
The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Thursday afternoon issued a statement on social media.
"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Fujairah that claimed lives of several people, including Indian nationals," the mission said.
The Consulate said it has reached out to the bereaved families and is closely working with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support.
"Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time. Further details are being ascertained," the mission added.