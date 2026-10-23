Booms and skimmers: Booms limit spread, deflect oil from sensitive areas and concentrate it for recovery. Skimmers then pump it into storage vessels. The limits are real: skimming efficiency depends on oil thickness and sea state, and on large spills skimmers are unlikely to recover more than a small percentage.

Dispersants: These are used early, when weather or resources limit other techniques and before weathering makes them ineffective. Researchers caution they carry ecological trade-offs.

In-situ burning: Oil is corralled with booms and ignited, and an industry response plan says it can burn off 80% to 98% of the oil it targets. It can leave residue that coats coasts or sinks onto seabed life.