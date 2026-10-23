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From satellites to robot 'dolphins' to AI: Inside the race to stop oil spills

Modern technology enhances cleanup and safeguards marine ecosystems from oil spills

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
4 MIN READ
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Members of the Finnish Rescue Service take part in a demonstration of the latest system to control oil spilling organised in cooperation with the John Nurminen Foundation on August 26, 2026 in Kotka, Finland.
Members of the Finnish Rescue Service take part in a demonstration of the latest system to control oil spilling organised in cooperation with the John Nurminen Foundation on August 26, 2026 in Kotka, Finland.
AFP

When oil spills into the sea, responders face a race against wind, waves, and time.

Now modern satellite and AI tools can help detect spills faster.

Cleanup sequence

Cleanup, however, is not simply “removing oil”.

It is a sequence of containment, recovery, dispersal, burning, and shoreline protection — each with trade-offs.

Booms and skimmers can recover only part of a slick, while dispersants and in-situ burning may reduce oil at sea but create ecological risks.

The central challenge remains: protecting coastlines, wildlife, and livelihoods before the oil reaches them.

How cleanup works

Responders typically follow this order: stop the source, contain the slick, recover the oil, then clean the shore.

  1. Booms and skimmers: Booms limit spread, deflect oil from sensitive areas and concentrate it for recovery. Skimmers then pump it into storage vessels. The limits are real: skimming efficiency depends on oil thickness and sea state, and on large spills skimmers are unlikely to recover more than a small percentage.

  2. Dispersants: These are used early, when weather or resources limit other techniques and before weathering makes them ineffective. Researchers caution they carry ecological trade-offs.

  3. In-situ burning: Oil is corralled with booms and ignited, and an industry response plan says it can burn off 80% to 98% of the oil it targets. It can leave residue that coats coasts or sinks onto seabed life.

  4. Shoreline cleanup: Assessment teams set cleanup endpoints and choose among manual removal, low-pressure flushing or natural recovery based on habitat sensitivity.

Protecting marine life

Protection starts before oil lands. Responders deploy protection booms and physical barriers or deflect oil from sensitive shorelines.

Oiled wildlife response can take place at sea, on shorelines and in specialised facilities, mixing natural recovery with active rehabilitation.

The method matters too.

Aggressive shoreline cleanup can itself harm habitats, which is why endpoints are tied to habitat sensitivity and sometimes the best choice is to let nature recover.

Latest cleanup technology

  • Satellite and AI detection: Modern surveillance leans on synthetic aperture radar satellites, with deep learning to tell real oil films from false targets. AI-enhanced multi-drone systems are also being developed for detection, as per Science Direct.

  • Robotic skimmers: RMIT’s “Electronic Dolphin” prototype uses a water-repellent, oil-absorbing filter inspired by sea urchins and recovered oil at about 2 mL/min with over 95% purity in tests. It runs about 15 minutes per charge, so it’s early-stage.

  • Autonomous swarms: A review describes AI-driven robot swarms for real-time response, though the full system is largely a proposed framework, according to Science Direct.

The 10 biggest oil spills (marine): A timeline

Estimates vary widely by source, so treat volumes as ranges. I’ve limited the list to marine spills and ranked them by mid-range estimate.

DateSpillLocationVolume (est)Rank
Mar 1978Amoco CadizEnglish Channel, France~69M gallons8
Jun 1979–Mar 1980Ixtoc IGulf of Mexico~140M gallons3
Jul 1979Atlantic EmpressOff Tobago~90M gallons; 26 crew killed4
Feb 1983Nowruz platformPersian Gulf~80M gallons5
Aug 1983Castillo de BellverOff Cape Town~78M gallons6
Nov 1988OdysseyNorth Atlantic~41M gallons10
Jan 1991Gulf War spillPersian Gulf252–336M gallons1
Apr 1991HavenOff Genoa, Italy~45M gallons9
May 1991ABT SummerOff Angola51–81M gallons7
Apr–Jul 2010Deepwater HorizonGulf of Mexico~168–210M gallons2

Source: LiveScience

How countries respond

Most countries use a polluter-pays, preparedness-first model. Liability can be steep. After the Exxon Valdez, Exxon agreed to pay $900 million in civil payments and $125 million in fines and restitution, and said it had spent more than $2 billion on cleanup.

Agencies such as NOAA also run trajectory models like to predict where oil will go.

In Australia, for example, regulator requires the responsible petroleum company to identify a suite of response strategies for different spill scenarios, and companies can form cooperative arrangements to share spill-response equipment.

In Canada, in-situ burning at sea needs government approval from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Pre-approved dispersant plans, booming strategies and wildlife rehabilitation capabilities substantially reduce harm and shorten response times.

And size isn’t impact: The Gulf War spill was the only one on the list caused intentionally, and Deepwater Horizon is the largest accidental marine spill.

The Exxon Valdez released only about 10.8 million gallons, yet it carries the largest animal death toll because it hit ecologically rich waters.

What happens next: the Hormuz risk

The biggest present worry is the Gulf.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) counted 65 confirmed incidents involving ships in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Middle East between March and mid-August.

Reuters-verified satellite imagery showed slicks off Qeshm and Sirri islands, and a grounded tanker, the Caroline Bezengi, leaked crude off Oman into a protected marine area, creating a slick some estimates put at 2,000 square km.

The Qeshm slick appeared off a breeding ground for endangered hawksbill turtles.

Maritime data firm Kpler counted 1,514 “dark crossings” in and out of the Gulf since March 1, which reduces transparency and adds environmental risk.

Greenpeace Germany warns the Gulf’s coral reefs, mangroves and seagrass meadows are at risk if trapped tankers are hit.

This week’s claimed tanker attacks add to the concern. The IRGC claims four tankers were hit and caught fire, though that couldn’t be independently verified. There are no confirmed reports of new slicks from those incidents yet.

Expect more satellite-and-AI monitoring and further trials of autonomous cleanup robots.

Still, no tech can match prevention, and cleanup in a war zone is far harder, as in the case of the delayed response due to the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

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