Oil spill off Oman reportedly reaches mainland: UN agency

Oman on Monday said it was working to contain the spill, which had affected 390 square km
Dubai: An oil spill from a tanker that ran aground off Oman's coast has reportedly begun reaching the mainland, as monsoon winds obstructs containment efforts, the United Nations' maritime agency said Wednesday.
An AFP investigation had earlier found that the ship had been stranded for weeks near Oman's al-Qibliyyah island after it was rocked by explosions.
"The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is closely monitoring the oil leakage from the crude oil tanker CAROLINE BEZENGI, which grounded off the coast of Oman on 30 June 2026 and is currently around 22 nautical miles offshore of Sharbithat, Oman," a spokesperson for the agency said.
"Oil is drifting offshore to the northeast of Al-Qibliyyah Island with some oil reported to be reaching the mainland," the spokesperson said, adding that "the seasonal monsoon has limited access to the vessel and delayed salvage operations".
The Oman News Agency (ONA) meanwhile quoted authorities as saying that "today's monitoring results showed that some beaches in the Ras Madrakah area were affected by oil pollution", on the sultanate's southeastern coast.
Oman on Monday said it was working to contain the spill, which had affected roughly 390 square kilometres (150 square miles), according to the most recent analysis from the country's environment agency.
The slick was concentrated around Oman's Hallaniyat archipelago off the country's southern coast, where a marine reserve was established last year to protect sensitive ecosystems home to diverse marine life, including rare sea turtles.
Omani authorities have not yet identified the cause of the spill. But British maritime security company Vanguard told AFP last week that the tanker was rocked by explosions in early June as it sailed off the coast of Yemen, causing water to enter several sections of the vessel.
Advocacy groups Greenpeace and PAX told AFP that the spill was on the verge of causing an "environmental disaster", saying the tanker was carrying around one million barrels of crude.
The ship is believed to be part of Russia's "shadow fleet", which Moscow uses to circumvent Western sanctions on its oil exports.
The fleet includes ageing vessels that have faced criticism over maintenance, insurance and safety standards.
Tankers have been frequently targeted in the Gulf region over recent months as the US exchanged fire with Iran and its allied proxies.