‘AI is not going to smile at you’: Rotana CEO on UAE hotels, recovery and growth

For Abu Dhabi-headquartered Rotana, the shock initially looked far worse than the eventual outcome. The group now expects its net operating profit for 2026 to reach about 80 per cent of its 2025 level — a year Barnes described as a “banner year”.

His comments come as UAE hotels emerge from one of their most difficult operating periods in recent years, following the outbreak of the US-Iran war at the end of February.

“AI is not going to smile at you,” Barnes said in an interview with Gulf News at Arabian Travel Market 2026. “It’s not going to replace a doorman or a receptionist, because our business, at the end of the day, we are people, and we like dealing with people.”

The second instruction was to contain costs, but not at the expense of quality. The third was more fundamental: “Take care of your people. Take care of your teams.”

“Don’t get proud. Don’t think about it. Does it make sense? Can I take it? Yes, I can. Then go for it," he said.

Barnes said Rotana moved quickly to change its commercial strategy, including launching a staycation programme and refocusing its global sales team on whatever demand was available. “Go after every piece of revenue you can,” was his message to the group’s general managers.

“When the war broke out, so end of February, I expected the business to fall off a cliff and to stay that way for a long time,” the hospitality veteran said. March was initially less severe because people were still trying to leave the region, but Rotana saw business decline in the second half of March and through April. By May, however, the group began seeing a recovery.

“Getting on a plane was an expensive proposition,” he said, as airlines reduced services and airfares rose. “For a family of four,” Barnes said, some travellers began asking whether it made more sense to stay within the Emirates.

Rather than relying entirely on international leisure traffic, the group targeted demand from within the UAE and wider GCC, including Emiratis, Saudis and other regional travellers who preferred not to travel too far from home.

In some hotels, Barnes said, as much as 50 to 60 per cent of business was now coming through channels managed by the brand, including global sales, partnerships, its website and loyalty programme.

He said at least 70 per cent of Rotana's hotels were currently ranked either first or second in their competitive sets year to date, according to the group's internal performance assessment.

“March and April was tough,” he said. “But in general terms, our owners are very pleased with the results, especially as they've seen them from May through to August.”

“Africa is a major focus point for us,” he said, pointing to investment flowing into the continent. The group also continues to receive enquiries about Pakistan, although Barnes said little had progressed there since the regional disruption began.

Barnes said the developments would take between two and five years to open, while the broader pipeline should be viewed as flexible because projects can be delayed, cancelled or added as market conditions change.

“That is the problem right now: the predictability is really challenging,” he said. He linked the current short booking windows partly to uncertainty over air connectivity and whether international carriers will resume services.

For Rotana, the post-conflict recovery therefore comes at a time when hotels are having to balance two very different pressures: using technology to make operations more efficient while preserving the personal service that differentiates hospitality from other industries.

But Barnes does not see the technology replacing the human element of hospitality. “AI will help us facilitate the process. It will ease the bureaucracy. It will help us to do a better job of, you know, in our business looking after guests,” he said.

“When you walk through the front door of ABC Hotel, and you see a friendly face that knows you, and you know them. That's worth its weight in gold,” he said. “That's what our business is about.”

One of Rotana's key decisions during the downturn was to retain its workforce. Barnes said the group did not carry out layoffs or redundancies, although employees had to accept reduced income for a period.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.