Dubai bets on long-term growth, global connectivity and ATM to rebuild travel momentum
Dubai: The emirate is confident of a tourism rebound as the city prepares to host Arabian Travel Market (ATM) next week, with the emirate banking on its long-term strategy, global connectivity and close public-private sector cooperation to navigate the disruption caused by the US-Iran war in recent months.
Dubai recorded a strong 2025, welcoming 19.6 million international visitors, while December set a monthly record with about 2 million visitors, according to Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM).
“The trajectory is moving in the right direction,” Kazim said during a press conference ahead of ATM 2026.
But he acknowledged that the current situation has affected visitor flows, particularly through its impact on flights and travel advisories.
“Circumstances play a big role in terms of traffic coming in, impacting the flights because again, the travel advisories,” he said.
Kazim said Dubai has been working closely with partners at the federal and local levels, airlines and other stakeholders to maintain connectivity and restore access to the destination as quickly as possible.
“We are trying to make sure that we get in as many carriers and opening clients as much as possible and as quickly as possible,” he said.
Kazim said Dubai’s tourism strategy is built around a long-term outlook rather than short-term fluctuations.
“In any of the circumstances we get with this financial crisis or COVID or anything else, demand always is looking forward,” he said. “As you all know by now, we don't plan by quarters, we definitely plan for decades ahead.”
That approach has meant continued investment in infrastructure, including road networks, metro expansion, developments across different parts of Dubai and the expansion of airport capacity.
Kazim said Dubai’s long-term infrastructure planning is designed to ensure the city is ready to accelerate once travel demand strengthens again.
“We want to make sure that as soon as things are back to normal, that we're ready to pick up in a better stance,” he said.
He pointed to the development of Dubai World Central as part of that long-term strategy, following years of record international traffic through Dubai International Airport.
Dubai is also leaning on its large international resident population to help sustain demand and reinforce the destination’s image in overseas markets.
Kazim said residents had played a significant role in attracting friends and relatives to Dubai during the recent period of uncertainty.
“They were the best voices they've even had when the press kicked off at the beginning, and they played a major role in attracting their friends and families from all over into the city as well,” he said.
DCTCM has also launched partnerships aimed at leveraging the nationalities living in Dubai as advocates for the city.
The strategy is part of a broader effort to reassure potential visitors that Dubai remains operational and able to receive tourists.
“We want to make sure that the global attention on the fact that Dubai is up and running,” Kazim said.
He added that DCTCM continues to “pulse check” different groups of travellers to understand sentiment and gauge interest in visiting Dubai.
Against that backdrop, ATM 2026 will take on added importance as a platform for Dubai and the wider travel industry to reconnect.
Kazim said more than 80 destination participants are committed to taking part, while more than 300 hosted buyers are expected to visit Dubai to experience the destination and conduct business.
“We have more than 80 participants who are committed, who want to be here, who look at ATM as that opportunity,” he said.
The event will bring together regional and international destinations, hotels, travel companies, airlines, tourism organisations and buyers at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Danielle Curtis, Executive Director, Middle East, Arabian Travel Market, said the event would have a “good mix” of international and regional destinations despite the disruption seen in recent months.
She said ATM’s role this year was particularly important in rebuilding relationships, creating business opportunities and connecting destinations and travel companies with buyers.
ATM 2026 will be held under the theme “Travel 2040 – Providing New Frontiers through Innovation and Technology”, putting artificial intelligence, smart mobility, immersive technology, fintech and automation at the centre of the event.
A dedicated ATM Travel Tech show will run alongside ATM, focusing on technologies including AI, robotics, immersive experiences, big tech and smart mobility.
Curtis said the technology focus was intended not only to examine future trends but also to help the industry prepare for the opportunities and challenges likely to emerge over the coming years.
Conference sessions will cover immediate issues including travel confidence and destination resilience, alongside longer-term subjects such as AI, hospitality, business events and changing consumer expectations.
Kazim said Dubai’s recovery strategy would not be limited to regional travel. While travel advisories and flight availability remain important factors, DCTCM is continuing to work with international markets and carriers, he said.
“We will always obviously be optimistic about the international markets as well,” Kazim said. He added that business tourism would remain an important part of Dubai’s strategy, alongside leisure travel.
“ATM being a travel trade industry, it sits in that sweet spot for us,” he said.
Business events can also introduce Dubai to first-time visitors who could subsequently return as leisure travellers, Kazim said. “Business always gives us a chance to also introduce the destination to a lot of new visitors as well, who eventually become revisitors.”
He said Dubai was therefore looking at demand “in its entirety”, rather than focusing on one particular segment.
“Trust me when I say nobody [leaves] any opportunities that we don't follow and go after and dig deeper too soon,” Kazim said.
The tone from the ATM press conference was one of cautious confidence, with speakers acknowledging the disruption of recent months while stressing the industry's ability to adapt.
Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East and Africa, IHG Hotels and Resorts, said the region had demonstrated resilience through previous crises, including the financial crisis and Covid-19 pandemic.
He said IHG continued to see investor confidence in markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, while stressing that growth was increasingly about experiences rather than simply adding hotel rooms.
“It's not about abundance. It's about quality, and it's about experiences,” Mattar said. For Dubai, Kazim said the latest disruption should be viewed against the emirate’s longer-term trajectory.
“Dubai will come back,” he said, adding that ATM would be an important platform for that comeback.