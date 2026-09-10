Dubai: The emirate is confident of a tourism rebound as the city prepares to host Arabian Travel Market (ATM) next week , with the emirate banking on its long-term strategy, global connectivity and close public-private sector cooperation to navigate the disruption caused by the US-Iran war in recent months.

“We are trying to make sure that we get in as many carriers and opening clients as much as possible and as quickly as possible,” he said.

Kazim said Dubai has been working closely with partners at the federal and local levels, airlines and other stakeholders to maintain connectivity and restore access to the destination as quickly as possible.

“They were the best voices they've even had when the press kicked off at the beginning, and they played a major role in attracting their friends and families from all over into the city as well,” he said.

“We want to make sure that as soon as things are back to normal, that we're ready to pick up in a better stance,” he said.

“In any of the circumstances we get with this financial crisis or COVID or anything else, demand always is looking forward,” he said. “As you all know by now, we don't plan by quarters, we definitely plan for decades ahead.”

Business events can also introduce Dubai to first-time visitors who could subsequently return as leisure travellers, Kazim said. “Business always gives us a chance to also introduce the destination to a lot of new visitors as well, who eventually become revisitors.”

Curtis said the technology focus was intended not only to examine future trends but also to help the industry prepare for the opportunities and challenges likely to emerge over the coming years.

“We have more than 80 participants who are committed, who want to be here, who look at ATM as that opportunity,” he said.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.