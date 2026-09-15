Sharjah's oldest petrol pump gets a second life as a museum

Preserved since the 1960s, the pump now sits at the heart of Al Faya retreat expansion
One of the oldest petrol pumps of the 1960s meant to refuel early desert-crossing vehicles, a local shop, and a medical clinic serving the surrounding region are all being reimagined at the Al Faya retreat, located in Mleiha.
Speaking at the briefing on day 2 of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) said, “The petrol stations became more of a museum today, where the whole idea that people come and experience and see, understand the history of the area. So, it's part of sustainability. (sic)”
Al Faya retreat expansion
The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), during its 19th consecutive participation at ATM 2026, announced the expansion of Al Faya Retreat, increasing its accommodation capacity from five rooms to 20 accommodation units by the fourth quarter of 2026.
“For Shurooq, growth does not simply mean making a destination bigger but allowing it to evolve in a way that suits its setting and identity” CEO of Shurooq, explained at the briefing.
Manufactured off-site, the units reduce construction activity, excavation and material storage within the site, limiting direct intervention in the natural landscape.
“In the design phase, we chose very lightweight, pre-made cabins that are going to come and be plugged into site in order to ensure that our intervention on site is going to be as minimal as possible, and our footprint, physical footprint, is going to be as less inclusive as possible,” said Khawla Al Hashimi, Chief Projects Officer, Shurooq
Specific details regarding project investment costs and exact price ranges for visitors were not disclosed during the discussion.
What does this mean for Sharjah?
Al Faya has been one of seven Sharjah Collection properties: Al Badayer Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Moon Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar, Al Rayaheen Retreat, and Nomad. Shurooq adaptively reused both buildings of the 19, preserving original elements including the historic fuel pump, and turned them into the retreat's original five rooms.
Minor Hotels will take over management and operation of Sharjah Collection destinations starting October 2026.
Amir Golbarg, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Africa at Minor Hotels, said the company's role is to "complement and enhance" the identity of Sharjah Collection properties.
He called Sharjah as one of the most unique Emirates out of the seven emirates in this country, for withstanding even the “rocky” periods, with the support received from travel sectors
“The support that's been from staycations, regional travel, properties that are off the beaten path, properties that offer a unique destination getaway are the properties that will, and I always say they will prevail and even surpass, be it COVID, war, or any impact. (sic)”
Works will be carried out in coordination with relevant authorities and in line with heritage protection requirements, Khawla Al Hashimi added at the briefing. This is to support the preservation of the site's UNESCO standards, integrity and authenticity.