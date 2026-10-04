Check out Ajinkya Rahane’s Rs71,000-a-night luxury holiday retreat

Property is located amid the Sahyadri Mountains and overlooking the serene Vaitarna Lake
Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane may have stepped away from international cricket, but retirement hasn’t kept him out of the spotlight. He is now making his mark in the world of hospitality, turning his entrepreneurial focus to a stunning holiday retreat in Igatpuri, Maharashtra, alongside his wife, Radhika Dhopavkar.
Nestled amid the Sahyadri Mountains and overlooking the serene Vaitarna Lake, the five-bedroom villa, Raaya Estate, has been envisioned as a private family sanctuary. Surrounded by lush landscapes and immersed in nature, the picturesque retreat offers a tranquil escape from the bustle of everyday life.
The couple recently gave a tour of the property in a video shared by StayVista. The villa reflects Rahane’s desire to create a relaxed space where his family could spend more time outdoors and away from the pace of city life.
For Rahane, the property is more than just a holiday home. Its design draws inspiration from his childhood summers spent at his grandmother’s house, where much of his time was spent playing outdoors. The property is reportedly priced at around Rs72,000 per night, according to reports on social media.
The cricketer wanted to recreate that sense of freedom and connection with nature for his own children. As a result, the villa features open spaces, elevated living areas, expansive balconies and plenty of outdoor areas designed for family time.
Surrounded by greenery and hills, the property offers sweeping views of the Sahyadri range and Vaitarna Lake. It includes five king-size bedrooms, an infinity pool, a gazebo, lush gardens, an in-house bar and a dedicated children’s play area.
The central entrance immediately sets the tone for the home, with muted-blue double doors featuring distinctive lion-head knockers. Inside, a slate-blue wooden console with drawers and a lower shelf sits against the wall, styled with floral arrangements in white vases.
The most personal space in Raaya Estate is Rahane’s cricket memorabilia room. The room houses pieces collected throughout his career, including bats, balls, caps and team jerseys, alongside photographs of Rahane with his teammates.