The menu prices quickly caught public attention, with online users debating whether the steep rates were justified. A bowl of steamed rice costs Rs318 (around Dh14) and a single tandoori roti is priced at Rs118 (about Dh5). While some called it extravagant, others defended the pricing as part of the fine-dining experience. The restaurant’s management noted that the rates reflect premium ingredients, curated recipes and location value in one of Mumbai’s most exclusive neighbourhoods.