One8 Commune in Kishore Kumar’s Juhu bungalow blends nostalgia and luxury dining flair
Dubai: Inside Virat Kohli’s new Mumbai restaurant, these price tags have set social media abuzz. The cricket superstar has converted the former Juhu bungalow of Bollywood legend Kishore Kumar into a high-end dining destination — his first One8 Commune outlet in the city.
The menu prices quickly caught public attention, with online users debating whether the steep rates were justified. A bowl of steamed rice costs Rs318 (around Dh14) and a single tandoori roti is priced at Rs118 (about Dh5). While some called it extravagant, others defended the pricing as part of the fine-dining experience. The restaurant’s management noted that the rates reflect premium ingredients, curated recipes and location value in one of Mumbai’s most exclusive neighbourhoods.
Named after Kohli’s iconic jersey number 18, One8 Commune combines Bollywood nostalgia, modern architecture and global cuisine in a setting that celebrates both heritage and hospitality. The property, known as Gauri Kunj, was once Kishore Kumar’s family home — now reborn as a glass-roofed, sunlight-filled restaurant with warm tones, vintage accents and communal tables that create a relaxed yet luxurious vibe.
The menu highlights plant-based dishes in line with Kohli’s vegetarian lifestyle, alongside seafood, fusion plates and global flavours. A dedicated “Virat’s Favourites” section features his personal picks, giving diners a taste of the cricketer’s own preferences.
With its blend of cricket fame, cinematic legacy and upscale dining, One8 Commune’s Juhu chapter has quickly become Mumbai’s most talked-about celebrity restaurant — where two icons, Kohli and Kishore Kumar, meet through food, memory and modern design.
