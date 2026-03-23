Study finds evidence of human settlement in Sharjah's Faya dating back 125,000 years

The study, published on Monday in Nature Communications and titled "Evidence from Buhais Rockshelter for human settlement in Arabia between 60,000 and 16,000 years ago," was led by Eisa Yousif, Director-General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA), and Dr. Sabah Jasim, Advisor to the Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA), in collaboration with Dr. Knut Bretzke of Friedrich Schiller University Jena and Professor Adrian Parker of Oxford Brookes University, alongside researchers from the universities of Tubingen and Freiburg in Germany.