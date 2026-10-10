Islands Development Company manages 17 islands, balancing conservation with development
Islands Development Company (IDC) is a state-owned organisation charged with the management of Seychelles' Outer Islands. Responsible for 17 island territories, the company also runs a dedicated construction arm, the Green Island Construction Company.
IDC has a long-established track record of working with UAE-based partners.
Central to IDC’s mandate is environmental protection – a reflection of Seychelles' long-standing position as one of the world's foremost champions of conservation. All activity carried out by IDC must adhere to the country's environmental legislation, with compliance forming the baseline from which all other priorities are set.
Because IDC operates on a budget-independent model, generating its own revenue rather than drawing on government funding, the company has focused on building partnerships with resort operators across its island portfolio. That includes Waldorf Astoria on Platte Island, Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island, Alphonse Island Resort on Alphonse Island and Universal Resorts on Silhouette – each representing an approach in which commercial development and environmental responsibility are managed in tandem.
Under the leadership of CEO Christian Lionnet, IDC continues to work towards enhancing sustainability on its islands and deepening environmental protection. Renewable energy is a key driver; IDC has installed solar power systems across a number of locations, with further installations planned as the programme expands.
With investor relations forming a core part of the company's commercial model, IDC has a long-established track record of working with UAE-based partners. Key projects include construction of hotels and resort facilities for UAE investors, among them Mango House and other resorts across Seychelles. Each relationship is built on the principle of mutual benefit – supporting returns for partners while enabling IDC to remain true to the goal of protecting its island assets over the long term.