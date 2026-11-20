Varsha Mishra, Head of Corporate Affairs & Human Resources, SPM Energy Shipping and Best Oasis, spoke on behalf of the title sponsors, drawing on the group’s work across shipowning, cash buying and ship recycling. “A ship that has travelled the world’s oceans for decades eventually reaches the end of its working life,” she said. “But that doesn’t mean the end of its value. Its steel can still be recovered, returned to the economy, and given an entirely new purpose. The end of one useful life becomes the beginning of another. That, to me, is the essence of a circular economy.”