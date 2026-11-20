Gulf News and BeingShe honour 15 winners at the SEE Institute, The Sustainable City
The UAE’s sustainability leaders took centrestage yesterday as Gulf News and BeingShe celebrated the second edition of the Sustainability Excellence Awards at the SEE Institute, The Sustainable City, Dubai.
From around 100 nominations, 15 winners were honoured for turning sustainability from a promise into measurable results, in front of more than 150 business leaders, government representatives and sustainability champions.
Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak, Founder and Chairwoman of MusicNation, delivered the keynote as Chief Guest and presented awards to the winners. A humanitarian, philanthropist and creative patron from the UAE, she is dedicated to supporting displaced youth and strengthening family resilience in the modern world.
“When we speak about sustainability, the conversation often begins with the environment, but I believe it’s much, much broader than that,” she said. “It’s about the kind of society we build, the opportunities we create, the rights we protect, and the legacy we leave for future generations.”
She noted that the UAE has made sustainability a national priority, built on vision, effective governance and strong partnerships, and highlighted the creative economy as an area that deserves greater recognition in the sustainability conversation.
Congratulating the winners, she said: “Sustainability cannot be achieved by one institution or a sector alone; it requires collaboration between governments, businesses, communities, and individuals. Your achievements remind us that the true measure of progress is not only what we build today, but what we make possible for the generations that follow.”
Noura Hassan Al Jasmi, President of the UAE Badminton Federation, Vice President of Badminton Asia and a member of the Executive Board of the Olympic Council of Asia, joined as Special Guest and presented awards.
Vijay Vaghela, CEO of Gulf News, said: “True leadership is about a balance between progress, but in a responsible way. The winners today are giving us inspiration into what is possible, and are setting up a benchmark for excellence that we should all learn and follow. It’s not that you will struggle financially if you go for sustainability. The two things work together. We owe it to [future] generations to do the right thing now.”
Aparna Bajpai, Founder of BeingShe, said: “Recognition matters because good work deserves to be seen, and when one organisation sets an example, it gives another the confidence to follow. When an individual makes a difference, it can inspire an entire generation. To all our nominees and awardees, remember that recognition is not the final destination; it is an invitation to take your impact further.”
Varsha Mishra, Head of Corporate Affairs & Human Resources, SPM Energy Shipping and Best Oasis, spoke on behalf of the title sponsors, drawing on the group’s work across shipowning, cash buying and ship recycling. “A ship that has travelled the world’s oceans for decades eventually reaches the end of its working life,” she said. “But that doesn’t mean the end of its value. Its steel can still be recovered, returned to the economy, and given an entirely new purpose. The end of one useful life becomes the beginning of another. That, to me, is the essence of a circular economy.”
The evening went beyond the trophies. A panel discussion, Building a Lasting Sustainability Legacy, moderated by Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, brought together Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group; Dr. Samiullah Khan, Chief Sustainability Officer at the National Development Consortium; and Yiannis Kourkoulis, President, Greece, of Best Oasis and SPM.
The panel looked at how sustainability opens doors, attracts capital and strengthens resilience, while keeping the UAE competitive on the global stage, from setting a long-term vision and building a culture where sustainability is part of everyday work, to measuring real impact and preparing the next generation of leaders to carry the work forward.
Ahmad Haffar, widely known as the voice of Dubai and Gulf News Brand Ambassador, hosted a special session that kept the room engaged between the awards.
The winners were chosen by a jury of Dr. Samiullah Khan, Chief Sustainability Officer at the National Development Consortium; Fatima Mubarak, Environment and Sustainability Specialist at the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority; and Faisal Ali Al Rashid, Senior Director of the Demand Side Management at the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.
The 2026 winners
Gulf News Editor’s Choice Award – Best Sustainable Free Zone – UAE & Middle East: Masdar City Free Zone
Gulf News Editor’s Choice Award – Excellence in Digital Transformation for Sustainable Finance: LuLu Money Business
Sustainable Patient Experience Excellence Award: Burjeel Medical City
Sustainable Digital Innovator: Schneider Electric
Sustainability Excellence in Maritime Recycling: Priya Blue Industries Private Limited
Excellence in Free Zone Leadership: Dr Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director, Masdar City
Sustainable Coatings Leadership Award in Construction: Beckers Group
Change Maker of the Year for Sustainable Landscaping & Agriculture: Ralf Stahl, Managing Partner, Zeoplant
Impact Leader of the Year in Fashion: Rashmi Kalwani Pandya, Chairperson, Xpressions Style
Sustainable Cooling & Climate Leadership Award: Thermodynamics
Excellence in Sustainable Development and Innovation: Karma Developers
Excellence in Education and Innovation: My Career Compass Today
Best Sustainable Building Operations FM Company: Adeeb Group
Sustainable Developer of the Year: LEOS Developments
Sustainability Leader Across Industries Award: Dr Tamil Selvan Ramadoss
Partners
Title Sponsors: SPM Energy Shipping FZCO and Best Oasis | Trophy Partner: Crystal Arc | Gift Partner: Puranmal
About the Sustainability Excellence Awards
Organised by Gulf News and BeingShe, the awards recognise the founders, entrepreneurs and institutions leading the UAE’s transition towards a sustainable future.