Astronomical predictions reveal potential dates for Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr 2027
Dubai: Planning ahead for Ramadan and the Eid holidays in 2027? Astronomical forecasts have provided an early indication of when the holy month will begin and when UAE residents can expect to celebrate Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha.
However, the final dates will depend on official crescent moon sightings.
Ramadan 2027 is expected to begin on Monday, February 8.
In October, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, told Al Khaleej newspaper that Ramadan is expected to last either 29 or 30 days.
Throughout Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn until sunset. The fast is broken each evening with iftar, while suhoor is eaten before dawn.
The holy month is also a time for increased worship, generosity and strengthening community ties.
Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on Tuesday, March 9, or Wednesday, March 10, 2027, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent.
March 9: If the crescent is sighted on the evening of March 8, Ramadan will end after 29 days.
March 10: If the crescent is not sighted, Ramadan will complete 30 days, with Eid beginning the following day.
Astronomical calculations indicate that the Eid Al Fitr break could begin on March 10 if Ramadan lasts 30 days.
Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha are expected to bring a four-day public holiday from May 15 to May 18, 2027.
Arafah Day, one of Islam's holiest days, is followed by Eid Al Adha, which brings three additional days of public holiday.
The exact dates will depend on the official sighting of the Dhu Al Hijja crescent moon.
Under Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2024, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha holidays follow the lunar Hijri calendar. Unlike other national holidays, Eid holidays cannot be moved to the beginning or end of a week to create a longer weekend.
Public- and private-sector employees receive three paid holidays for Eid Al Fitr, covering the first three days of Shawwal.
If Ramadan lasts 30 days, the 30th day is also a public holiday, extending the Eid break to four days.
For 2027, this would mean March 9 to 12, including Ramadan 30 on March 9 and Eid Al Fitr from March 10 to 12. With the weekend immediately following, residents on a Saturday-Sunday schedule could enjoy a six-day break, from March 9 to 14, subject to official confirmation.
Note: These are tentative dates based on astronomical calculations. The official dates for Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha 2027 will be confirmed by the relevant UAE government authorities following crescent moon sightings.