After a two-year pause, classroom standards and teaching practices face fresh scrutiny
Dubai: School inspections are set to resume after a two-year pause, Dubai's private school principals are preparing for a significant change - inspectors could arrive with as little as 24 hours' notice, leaving little room for last-minute preparations.
For school leaders, the challenge is ensuring that teaching standards, assessment records and classroom practices remain consistent throughout the academic year, rather than intensifying preparations ahead of a scheduled inspection.
Principals who spoke to Gulf News said they are relying on regular classroom observations, internal reviews and continuous self-evaluation to maintain inspection readiness, while acknowledging the professional pressure that assessments can bring.
The changes follow a decision by Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to introduce a more flexible, data-driven assessment system for the 2026–27 academic year.
KHDA is expected to collect updated information from schools in October, covering student attainment, leadership, staff training, and teaching and learning. Quality assurance visits can begin once the authority has received and compiled the relevant data, although no exact starting date has been announced.
According to a recent Gulf News article, KHDA Director-General Aisha Miran previously explained that teachers and schools had requested fewer inspections to allow more time to implement improvements. The authority now intends to assess how schools have used that period.
Previously, schools received approximately a week's notice before inspections. The shorter notification period is intended to give evaluators a more accurate picture of everyday teaching and learning, rather than practices prepared specifically for an inspection.
Leigh Girven, Principal of Greenfield International School and Executive Principal of IB Schools at Taaleem, said the change places greater importance on maintaining consistent standards throughout the year.
“It reinforces the principle of inspectors seeing everyday practice rather than a curated version of the school prepared specifically for an inspection. Ultimately, our students are the most important consideration, and these standards should be maintained every day, not simply in preparation for an inspection," Girven, said.
Another important change, she said, is treating the School Self-Evaluation Form (SEF) as a continuously updated document rather than a one-off submission. The SEF allows private schools to assess their own performance across key educational and operational areas ahead of quality assurance visits.
“This is much more closely aligned with how we approach school improvement, which is an ongoing process throughout the year. It encourages schools to continually reflect on their practice, evaluate their impact and identify areas for development, rather than treating self-evaluation as a task to be completed ahead of an inspection.”
It places greater emphasis on having quality assurance processes in place to ensure that areas such as curriculum planning, classroom environments, teaching and learning, and student wellbeing are consistently of a high standard. Ultimately, our students are the most important consideration, and these standards should be maintained every day, not simply in preparation for an inspection.Leigh Girven, Principal of Greenfield International School and Executive Principal of IB Schools at Taaleem
Matthew Burfield, Executive Principal and CEO of GEMS Founders School – Dubai and Executive Vice President at GEMS Education, said GEMS schools already use internal monitoring systems to evaluate teaching standards throughout the year.
“These systems include, ‘learning walks’, instructional coaching, assessment reviews, curriculum monitoring, and regular pupil progress meetings, to ensure teaching quality and student outcomes are continually evaluated,” Burfield explained.
Learning walks are brief, structured classroom visits during which school leaders observe teaching practices, student engagement and the learning environment.
“These processes provide real-time insights into students' learning experiences and enable leaders to respond quickly where improvements are needed. As a result, quality assurance is embedded into the day-to-day life of the school rather than linked to a specific inspection cycle.”
We already have systems in place, including learning walks, instructional coaching, assessment reviews, curriculum monitoring, and regular pupil progress meetings, to ensure teaching quality and student outcomes are continually evaluated. These processes provide real-time insights into students' learning experiences and enable leaders to respond quickly where improvements are needed.Matthew Burfield, Executive Principal/CEO, GEMS Founders School – Dubai
Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, acknowledged that inspections can create professional pressure but said a transparent assessment framework and shared accountability can help educators manage expectations.
He said the group's campuses operate on a year-round readiness model, reducing the need for changes to normal school routines when an inspection is announced.
“There will be absolutely no disruption to our students simply because all our campuses operate strictly on a 'culture of readiness' model. KHDA want an authentic, unfiltered look at everyday school life, experiencing our classrooms exactly as our learners and parents do.”
While any inspection can naturally bring a degree of professional pressure which is healthy, we believe that a clear and transparent framework evidenced by robust internal systems and processes, shared accountability and a culture of continuous improvement will always help educators approach the inspection process with confidence.Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools
Vasu said assessment data, curriculum plans and school protocols are maintained throughout the academic year. “Consequently, when the notification arrives, there is no need to suddenly pivot, alter schedules or pause student learning to manufacture a mountain of evidence.”
He also believes the revised approach could give parents a clearer picture of how schools perform outside a scheduled inspection period.
“For parents, this change provides a more reliable benchmark for evaluating schools. By capturing an authentic day to day learning environment, these inspection reports will offer families a realistic understanding of a school’s true strengths,” Vasu said.
The revised framework introduces two main types of quality assurance visits - comprehensive assessments and shorter, targeted follow-up visits.
Schools in their first or second year of operation will receive specialised visits focusing on teaching, learning, student experiences and areas requiring support. Schools entering their third year will undergo comprehensive assessments, resulting in detailed reports and overall school ratings.
Seema Umar, Principal of Dewvale School, Dubai, a CBSE-curriculum school that opened in 2023, said the differentiated approach takes account of schools' varying stages of development.
“By recognising that schools are at different stages of development, it creates an opportunity for newer schools to strengthen their foundations, while established schools can engage in a more reflective process that recognises their context, progress and evolving priorities.”
“This approach has the potential to make school visits more purposeful and impactful, encouraging schools to move beyond ratings towards meaningful self-reflection, continuous improvement and better outcomes for every learner.”
By recognising that schools are at different stages of development, it creates an opportunity for newer schools to strengthen their foundations, while established schools can engage in a more reflective process that recognises their context, progress and evolving priorities.Seema Umar, Principal of Dewvale School, Dubai
Alongside the existing UAE School Inspection Framework, this year's assessments will place particular emphasis on early childhood education, educational outcomes for Emirati students, inclusive education and the progress of students of determination, and Arabic teaching and learning.
Schools receiving overall ratings will continue to be assessed using six categories - Outstanding, Very Good, Good, Acceptable, Weak and Very Weak.