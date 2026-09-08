Dubai private schools break into world’s top 10 in latest global education rankings

His Highness said: “We have great confidence in everyone working with dedication to achieve new accomplishments for Dubai and its people. We have even greater confidence in the ability of Dubai’s schools, teachers, students and parents to continue making progress and build on these results to reach new levels of excellence. Our goal remains clear and unwavering. Every student in Dubai should receive a high-quality education that opens up broader opportunities for the future and equips them with the knowledge, skills and confidence to play an active role in shaping it. This will support the UAE’s aspirations and further strengthen its global competitiveness and leading position.”