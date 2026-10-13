Will your Dubai school hike fees next year? How KHDA's 24-hour inspections and ratings come into play

Dubai: Dubai parents were relieved when school fees were frozen for the 2026-27 academic year. With the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) bringing back school inspections, the big question now is whether your child's school will be allowed to raise fees next year since a school's inspection rating can influence its eligibility for an increase, if one is approved.

Gulf News explains KHDA’s new model of inspection visits, when inspections will start, how ratings could affect eligibility, how appeals work and what will drive the final decision.

Why is KHDA changing its inspections?

According to KHDA, inspections are returning after a two-year pause. KHDA Director-General Aisha Miran said teachers and schools had asked for fewer inspections, so they had time to make improvements.

Hence, after 17 years of annual inspections, she pushed for a pause, and KHDA now wants to see whether schools used that time well.

What are QA 1 and QA 2?

They are the new types of inspection visits named Quality Assurance 1 and Quality Assurance 2 visits.

According to KHDA, QA 1 is a full, conventional inspection of the entire school against the 2015 UAE School Inspection Framework. A school’s overall rating could improve, decline or remain unchanged following the inspection.

If a fee increase is approved, the school’s eligibility for an increase will be determined by its updated inspection rating.

QA 2 is a targeted visit for schools where data indicates specific areas for improvement, but where a full inspection is not expected to change the school’s overall rating. KHDA will focus on those areas, offering advice and support to help schools improve.

A QA 2 visit will not change a school’s existing rating. Therefore, if a fee increase is approved, schools undergoing QA 2 will have their eligibility for any increase assessed based on their existing inspection ratings from two years ago, in accordance with the applicable fee framework.

Which schools will surely undergo QA1?

Schools entering their third year of operation will undergo a comprehensive quality assurance visit covering overall performance, teaching standards, and learning outcomes.

The assessment will conclude with a detailed report and an overall school rating.

Why not inspect every school fully?

According to KHDA, it wants to use its time and resources where they can make a difference. It will use school data, including learning outcomes, parental complaints and leadership evaluation, to decide who gets which visit.

KHDA says artificial intelligence will support this, with human oversight. KHDA does not want to reassess schools that are already performing well.

What are the new focus areas in inspections?

KHDA will place additional emphasis on four areas: early childhood education, the quality of education for Emirati students, inclusive education for students of determination, and Arabic language teaching and learning.

These priorities complement the existing UAE School Inspection Framework.

Why only 24 hours' notice?

Schools will get no more than 24 hours' notice. According to KHDA, the aim is for schools to maintain standards all year rather than preparing for a known inspection date.

Miran said parents have told KHDA that schools can look very different when inspectors are expected. KHDA wants inspectors to see everyday teaching and interactions, and to have more confidence in the results.

Will schools know which category they are in?

Not in advance. According to KHDA, schools will find out whether they have QA 1 or QA 2 only 24 hours before the visit.

Miran said KHDA has some initial indications, but the final decision will use the latest data.

There is one exception. According to KHDA, any school entering its third year of operation will undergo a QA 1 inspection, as it is still considered new. Meanwhile, schools in their first or second year will get specialised visits instead.

How could QA 1/QA 2 affect a fee increase?

According to KHDA, fee increases are linked to a school's most recent inspection result. Some schools will have a rating from this academic year, while others will keep one from up to two years ago.

A QA 2 school keeps its existing rating. For example, a school rated Very Good stays Very Good.

For a QA 1 school, the new rating, whether higher, lower or unchanged, is what counts. Neither type of visit guarantees an increase.

How are Dubai schools rated?

KHDA rates private schools using the UAE School Inspection Framework.

This assesses six areas: students’ achievement; students’ personal and social development and innovation skills; teaching and assessment; curriculum; protection, care, guidance and support; and leadership and management.

What are the six school rating categories?

Schools receive one of six overall ratings: Outstanding, Very Good, Good, Acceptable, Weak or Very Weak.

Good is the standard expected of schools, while Acceptable represents the minimum quality level required.

Currently there are no Very Weak schools in Dubai as per the latest inspection results.

When will new inspections begin?

According to KHDA, it will collect updated data from schools in October.

This will cover student attainment, leadership, training, and learning and development.

Miran said inspections can begin any time after the authority receives all the relevant data.

No exact start date has been given but it can start any time after the authority compiles the data in October.

How can schools appeal?

Once an inspection is complete, the rating is shared with the school. KHDA said there is a provision for schools to appeal an inspection rating.

According to Miran, the appeal period is two months, followed by one month for KHDA to review it and decide whether to uphold or change the rating.

The report is then finalised. Results are usually announced together at the end of the first inspection cycle, though KHDA could look at other options if timing matters.

How do the ECI and fee framework work?

The Education Cost Index (ECI) reflects the cost of running a school, including staff wages, support services and rent.

According to KHDA, it is typically calculated in April. It was set at 2.6 per cent in 2024 and 2.35 per cent for 2025-26, announced on May 2, 2025. As a simple illustration, a 2.35 per cent rise on annual fees of Dh50,000 would be Dh1,175, against Dh1,300 at 2.6 per cent.

The fee framework decides how far a school can go, based on its rating. In previous years, schools that kept their rating could raise fees by up to the ECI.

Schools that improved their rating could qualify for higher multipliers, up to twice the ECI depending on the rating jump. Schools whose rating fell could not raise fees.

What is still unknown?

According to KHDA, it is not yet clear whether the same formula will apply next year, or whether the ECI or framework will change.

Under an earlier arrangement, when inspections were paused, schools were allowed to raise fees only by a set percentage rather than under the framework. It largely depended on the school's rating and the ECI.

That is why KHDA stresses that the mechanism for next year is not yet known.

Who decides whether fees will rise?

The final decision rests with Dubai's leadership. KHDA confirmed on May 22, 2026, that private school fees will stay unchanged for 2026-27, under the guidance of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council.

The freeze came with a Dh1.5 billion economic incentives package.

It is not known if the government will reassess the situation or reconsider a freeze on school fees.

So, a good rating does not mean fees will rise. Any increase will finally depend on the fee framework, the ECI and a government decision, and the new inspection system does not, on its own, confirm one. The decision is expected in April or May.

What should parents take away?