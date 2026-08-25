Dubai to open 26 new private education institutions in 2026-27

The new schools will add nearly 17,000 seats, while the early childhood centres (ECCs) will provide more than 1,700 additional places, giving families and students more education options across the city.

Dubai: Dubai's private education sector is set to expand further in the 2026-27 academic year, with 26 new institutions set to open across the emirate, including 17 early childhood centres, seven schools and two higher education institutions..

The expansion comes as Dubai's private education sector recorded annual growth of 4.6 per cent across early childhood education, schools and higher education over the past three academic years, despite the exceptional circumstances experienced during the 2025-26 academic year.

Dubai's private school sector has added 21 schools over the past three years, with enrolment growing by 3.1 per cent during the period.

Of the seven new private schools, four will offer the UK curriculum and three the International Baccalaureate, adding a combined 16,846 places.

Over the past three years, 87 new early childhood centres have opened in Dubai, with enrolment growing by 2.6 per cent.

Eleven new higher education institutions have opened in Dubai over the past three years, with enrolment growing by 29 per cent.

Peking University HSBC Business School, ranked 47th globally in the QS rankings, will launch MBA and EMBA programmes in Dubai in January 2027. The American University of Beirut's Dubai campus is scheduled to open in September 2026.

Miran said the Education 33 Strategy aims to widen choice, attract international institutions and equip learners with the knowledge, skills and values needed for the future, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA, said: "Every new early childhood centre, school and higher education institution expands opportunities for learners at every stage of their educational journey."

The number of teachers working in Dubai's private education sector has grown by 17.5 per cent over the past three academic years.

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