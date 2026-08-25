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Dubai to open 26 new private education institutions in 2026-27

The expansion comes as Dubai's private education sector recorded annual growth of 4.6%

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Dubai: Dubai's private education sector is set to expand further in the 2026-27 academic year, with 26 new institutions set to open across the emirate, including 17 early childhood centres, seven schools and two higher education institutions..

The new schools will add nearly 17,000 seats, while the early childhood centres (ECCs) will provide more than 1,700 additional places, giving families and students more education options across the city.

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The expansion comes as Dubai's private education sector recorded annual growth of 4.6 per cent across early childhood education, schools and higher education over the past three academic years, despite the exceptional circumstances experienced during the 2025-26 academic year.

New schools add 16,846 places

Of the seven new private schools, four will offer the UK curriculum and three the International Baccalaureate, adding a combined 16,846 places.

They include Dubai campuses of British schools Harrow International School Dubai, Queen Elizabeth's School Dubai Sports City and Rugby School Dubai.

Dubai's private school sector has added 21 schools over the past three years, with enrolment growing by 3.1 per cent during the period.

Early years sector to grow with 17 new centres

The ECC sector will expand with 17 new centres offering a range of curricula, including the UK's Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS), Montessori, Ontario, French and Indian programmes.

The centres will add more than 1,700 places, expanding access to early learning across the emirate.

Over the past three years, 87 new early childhood centres have opened in Dubai, with enrolment growing by 2.6 per cent.

Two international higher education institutions to open in Dubai

Peking University HSBC Business School, ranked 47th globally in the QS rankings, will launch MBA and EMBA programmes in Dubai in January 2027. The American University of Beirut's Dubai campus is scheduled to open in September 2026.

Eleven new higher education institutions have opened in Dubai over the past three years, with enrolment growing by 29 per cent.

Teacher numbers rise 17.5 per cent in three years

The number of teachers working in Dubai's private education sector has grown by 17.5 per cent over the past three academic years.

Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA, said: "Every new early childhood centre, school and higher education institution expands opportunities for learners at every stage of their educational journey."

Miran said the Education 33 Strategy aims to widen choice, attract international institutions and equip learners with the knowledge, skills and values needed for the future, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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