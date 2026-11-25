Public urged not to take photos, stay away from drill sites, and yield to police units
The UAE Ministry of Interior will conduct a nationwide security exercise on Wednesday, November 25, involving field movements by participating units across all seven emirates.
The exercise, officially named 'Exercise Etihad 55', will be carried out in coordination with relevant authorities ahead of the country's 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations on December 2.
Residents and motorists may encounter movements of participating security units during the exercise. The ministry has urged the public to refrain from taking photographs, stay away from exercise sites and give police units the right of way.
Date: Wednesday, November 25
Exercise: Exercise Etihad 55
Coverage: All seven emirates
What to expect: Field movements by participating security units
Further details: Specific locations, timings and duration have not been announced.
The Ministry of Interior has issued the following instructions to the public:
Avoid taking photographs: Residents have been urged not to photograph the exercise.
Stay away from exercise sites: Keep a safe distance from areas where the drill is taking place.
Give police units the right of way: Allow participating units to move freely and do not obstruct their movements.
Follow official instructions: Comply with directions from police officers and relevant authorities.
Exercise Etihad 55 is a routine security drill, not a real emergency, held ahead of the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad on December 2, which marks the formation of the federation in 1971.
Coordinated between federal and local authorities across all seven emirates, the drill ensures emergency and security agencies are fully prepared to manage large public gatherings during the upcoming National Day celebrations.
The MInistry of Interior have also issued guidelines for motorists and the public during the 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations.
Residents are reminded to follow these rules:
Follow traffic regulations and instructions from police officers and relevant authorities.
Do not organise unauthorised parades or impromptu vehicle gatherings. Celebrations must take place at designated locations or authorised events.
Do not obstruct traffic or block roads.
Comply with the permitted passenger capacity of vehicles.
Do not allow passengers to lean out of windows or sunroofs while the vehicle is moving.
Do not place stickers or decorations on windshields and side windows if they obstruct the driver's visibility.
Do not conceal or cover front or rear licence plates, change vehicle colours or illegally tint windows.
Do not use spray cans inside or outside vehicles, whether as a driver, passenger or pedestrian.
Avoid playing music or audio at excessive volumes.
Do not wear unauthorised scarves or display flags, stickers and symbols that are not permitted under the official celebration guidelines.
Maintain public order and avoid behaviour that could endanger drivers, passengers, pedestrians or other road users.
Residents are urged to cooperate with authorities and follow safety instructions to ensure an orderly exercise and safe Eid Al Etihad celebrations across the country.