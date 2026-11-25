Follow traffic regulations and instructions from police officers and relevant authorities.

Do not organise unauthorised parades or impromptu vehicle gatherings. Celebrations must take place at designated locations or authorised events.

Do not obstruct traffic or block roads.

Comply with the permitted passenger capacity of vehicles.

Do not allow passengers to lean out of windows or sunroofs while the vehicle is moving.

Do not place stickers or decorations on windshields and side windows if they obstruct the driver's visibility.

Do not conceal or cover front or rear licence plates, change vehicle colours or illegally tint windows.

Do not use spray cans inside or outside vehicles, whether as a driver, passenger or pedestrian.

Avoid playing music or audio at excessive volumes.

Do not wear unauthorised scarves or display flags, stickers and symbols that are not permitted under the official celebration guidelines.