Motorists urged to give police units the right of way during Wednesday’s exercise
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior will conduct a nationwide security exercise on Wednesday, November 25, involving field movements by participating units across all seven emirates.
The ministry announced on Tuesday that the drill, officially named ‘Exercise Etihad 55’, would be carried out in coordination with the relevant authorities.
Members of the public have been urged to refrain from taking photographs, stay away from exercise sites and give police units the right of way.
Motorists and residents may encounter movements of participating units during the exercise.
The ministry did not specify the locations, timings or duration of the exercise.