Abu Dhabi Police announces exercise from October 13-15

Public urged to stay away from exercise sites and avoid filming or sharing images
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority will conduct an exercise across the emirate from October 13 to 15 to assess readiness and strengthen response capabilities.
The exercise will be carried out in cooperation with partner entities, Abu Dhabi Police said in a public advisory.
Authorities urged members of the public not to approach exercise sites during the operation.
Residents have also been asked not to take photographs or videos or share images and footage of the exercise.
The measures are intended to ensure public safety while the exercise is under way.
Abu Dhabi Police regularly conducts exercises with emergency and security partners to assess field readiness, strengthen coordination and improve response capabilities across the emirate.