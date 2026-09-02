Abu Dhabi Police stage live security scenarios at ADIHEX 2026

Police aviation, K9 teams, mounted patrols, crime scene officers stage live demonstrations
Visitors to the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 are getting a closer look at how Abu Dhabi Police respond to different incidents through a series of live security demonstrations.
Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters is showcasing its “Abu Dhabi Security and Safety” scenario as part of its participation in the exhibition.
The interactive experience uses practical simulations of real-life situations to show visitors how police teams respond to incidents and how members of the public should act in different situations.
Several Abu Dhabi Police departments and specialised units are taking part in the demonstrations.
These include the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, Abu Dhabi Police Mounted Patrols, the Security Inspection Department (K9), crime scene teams and Abu Dhabi Police Aviation.
The connected field demonstrations show how different police teams work together during an incident, from the initial response to securing the scene and carrying out specialised duties.
They also highlight the role of coordination and rapid response when police teams deal with different types of emergencies.
Visitors are also being introduced to some of the equipment and technology used by Abu Dhabi Police during field operations.
The demonstrations explain how specialised personnel, police dogs, mounted patrols, aviation teams and crime scene officers each play different roles in maintaining security and public safety.
The scenario is designed to deliver safety information in a more practical way, allowing visitors to see police procedures rather than only learning about them through traditional awareness campaigns.
Abu Dhabi Police said the initiative aims to strengthen security awareness among different groups in the community and encourage preventive behaviour.
The demonstrations form part of the force’s wider participation at ADIHEX 2026, which continues at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until September 6.