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Abu Dhabi warns of Dh30,000 fine for blocking Civil Defence access to buildings

Installing iron bars on upper-floor windows that obstruct rescue operations is prohibited

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Abu Dhabi warns of Dh30,000 fine for blocking Civil Defence access to buildings

Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has warned that installing iron bars on windows of upper floors in buildings could result in a Dh30,000 fine if they obstruct emergency rescue and firefighting operations.

The authority said the violation falls under Clause 67 of the general violations stipulated in Cabinet Resolution No. 24 of 2012, regulating Civil Defence services across the UAE.

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The regulation prohibits enclosing windows above the ground floor with iron barriers that could prevent Civil Defence personnel from accessing buildings during emergencies.

The authority clarified that the provision applies to all existing buildings and establishments, whether constructed from conventional materials or prefabricated structures.

However, private houses and residential villas are exempt from the requirement.

The authority highlighted the importance of maintaining unobstructed emergency access to ensure firefighters and rescue teams can respond effectively and protect lives and property.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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