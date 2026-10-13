Installing iron bars on upper-floor windows that obstruct rescue operations is prohibited
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has warned that installing iron bars on windows of upper floors in buildings could result in a Dh30,000 fine if they obstruct emergency rescue and firefighting operations.
The authority said the violation falls under Clause 67 of the general violations stipulated in Cabinet Resolution No. 24 of 2012, regulating Civil Defence services across the UAE.
The regulation prohibits enclosing windows above the ground floor with iron barriers that could prevent Civil Defence personnel from accessing buildings during emergencies.
The authority clarified that the provision applies to all existing buildings and establishments, whether constructed from conventional materials or prefabricated structures.
However, private houses and residential villas are exempt from the requirement.
The authority highlighted the importance of maintaining unobstructed emergency access to ensure firefighters and rescue teams can respond effectively and protect lives and property.