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Abu Dhabi imposes Dh10,000 fine for unauthorised illuminated building ads

Permit rules cover building facades and rooftops as Civil Defence stresses public safety

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The rule applies to all existing buildings and facilities, as well as those under construction across the country, with the exception of independent private residential homes.
The rule applies to all existing buildings and facilities, as well as those under construction across the country, with the exception of independent private residential homes.
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Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Civil Defence has warned that installing illuminated advertising boards on building facades or rooftops without prior approval carries a fine of Dh10,000.

The authority said the offence falls under general violations, specifically violation item 53, in line with Cabinet Resolution No. 24 of 2012 regulating civil defence services in the UAE.

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The rule applies to all existing buildings and facilities, as well as those under construction across the country, with the exception of independent private residential homes.

Civil Defence urged building owners, operators and businesses to follow approved procedures and obtain the necessary permits before installing illuminated signs. It said the measure is intended to protect public safety and reduce risks that may arise from installations that do not comply with approved safety requirements.

Separately, several residential tower and building managements have advised residents to follow fire-safety rules designed to protect lives and property.

Residents have been asked to avoid barbecuing with charcoal or electric grills, refrain from smoking shisha on balconies, avoid leaving incense or candles unattended, refrain from throwing objects from balconies, particularly cigarette butts, and avoid smoking in shared areas of residential buildings.

Building managements warned that failing to follow these rules could create serious fire hazards, endanger lives, damage property or trigger false fire alarms.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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