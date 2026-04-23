The programme was carried as part of the 'Proud of the UAE' initiative
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has launched a safety awareness initiative to welcome students back to schools, focusing on building a culture of safety among young learners.
The programme was carried out by the Authority’s Safety Patrol as part of the “Proud of the UAE” initiative, which aims to promote values of belonging and social responsibility.
Students were welcomed with small gifts and UAE flags, while awareness sessions were held to highlight the importance of safety in daily life.
The initiative targeted students, teachers and school bus drivers through a series of simple and interactive activities.
These included awareness lectures and practical workshops designed to suit different age groups.
Officials said the sessions focused on basic safety practices in schools and on buses, helping students understand how to stay safe in different situations.
As part of the programme, students were introduced to simple steps to follow during emergencies such as fires.
They were also trained on safe evacuation procedures and how to respond calmly if an incident occurs.
Officials said these activities aim to build confidence among students and prepare them to handle unexpected situations.
The Authority stressed the importance of cooperation between schools, parents and relevant entities in creating a safe learning environment.
Officials said raising awareness at an early age helps build responsible behaviour and supports long-term safety.
They added that such initiatives are part of ongoing efforts to improve public awareness and protect the community.
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence said it will continue to organise similar programmes across schools to strengthen safety awareness.
The Authority highlighted that promoting a culture of safety is a shared responsibility and plays a key role in ensuring the wellbeing of students.
Officials added that these efforts contribute to creating a more secure and supportive educational environment across the emirate.