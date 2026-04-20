Outreach visits, UAE flags and little policeman boost values and safety awareness
Sharjah: Sharjah Police marked students’ return to in-person classrooms following a period of online learning with a series of outreach visits aimed at reinforcing national values and strengthening community engagement.
Officers visited several educational institutions across the emirate, alongside a stop at the “Little Policeman” nursery located at the police headquarters. The initiative underscored the force’s commitment to social responsibility and its focus on nurturing national identity among students.
Senior officials took part in the visits, including Dr. Ali Ahmed Bu Al Zoud, Director-General of the General Directorate of Resources and Support Services; Brigadier Faisal bin Nassar, Director-General of the General Directorate of Community Protection and Prevention; his deputy, Brigadier Dr. Tariq Al Midfa; Brigadier Ahmed Al Marri, Director of the Department of Community Protection and Prevention; and Brigadier Dr. Mohammed bin Butti, Director of the Security Media Department.
During the visits, officers distributed UAE flags to students in a gesture aimed at strengthening national pride, belonging and loyalty. The initiative also featured the “Little Policeman” character, who joined children in activities, adding an interactive and engaging dimension to the experience.
Students took part in hands-on activities alongside police personnel, designed to foster positive communication, strengthen community ties and embed core values among young people.
Sharjah Police said the initiative aligns with its vision of “A Safe Society… and a Leading Police Force,” and forms part of broader efforts to enhance community safety through targeted youth programmes.
The force added that such initiatives contribute to preparing a conscious and responsible generation capable of supporting national efforts and contributing to the UAE’s continued development.