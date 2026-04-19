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UAE back-to-school rush: 70% discounts as families shop earlier than usual

Sharjah Coop reports demand surge, stronger planning and high readiness for return

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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UAE parents start school shopping early as Sharjah Coop rolls out 70% discounts
UAE parents start school shopping early as Sharjah Coop rolls out 70% discounts
Sharjah Cooperative

Sharjah : As families across the UAE prepare for a return to in-person schooling after a prolonged period of distance learning, Sharjah Coop has reported a noticeable shift in consumer behaviour, marked by increased early planning and heightened readiness among households.

Faisal Khaled Al Nabooda, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Sharjah Coop, said the transition back to classrooms has been met with strong enthusiasm from families and students alike, following their adaptability during remote learning.

“After a period in which families and students demonstrated great flexibility with distance learning, we are now seeing clear excitement about returning to schools, along with a sense of reassurance and preparedness,” Al Nabooda said.

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He added that Sharjah Coop is aligning its efforts to support the community during this period by ensuring essential supplies are readily available and accessible.

“We are focused on maintaining the continuous availability of all products, while strengthening our strategic stock levels to guarantee high readiness and uninterrupted supply at all times,” he said.

To ease the financial burden on families, Sharjah Coop has launched a series of back-to-school promotions, offering discounts of up to 70 per cent on more than 200 essential items.

“These offers are designed to support families during this busy season and provide added value as they prepare for the academic year,” Al Nabooda said

He also pointed to a growing shift in proactive planning among consumers, showing stronger awareness in managing household needs.

“We are observing that families are becoming more organised and forward-thinking, and we are keeping pace with this by ensuring consistent product availability and high operational readiness,” he said.

Sharjah Coop has also placed emphasis on enhancing the overall shopping experience, making it more convenient and flexible to meet customer expectations.

“Our goal is to ensure a smooth and reassuring shopping journey, where customers feel confident that their needs are always met,” he added.

Al Nabooda stressed that the organisation’s role extends beyond retail, focusing on strengthening supply chains and maintaining trust with the community.

“At Sharjah Coop, we believe in supporting the community in all circumstances. Our commitment goes beyond providing products — it includes building long-term relationships based on reliability, continuity and service excellence,” he said.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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