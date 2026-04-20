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Back to School: UAE campuses buzz with energy

School buses back on roads, safety drills on the cards while some students continue online

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Schools across the UAE reopened on April 20, welcoming students back to classrooms after weeks of distance learning triggered by regional tensions. Campuses implemented strict safety measures, while school buses resumed service and traffic plans were rolled out nationwide. Above, students return to GEMS Metropole School in Motor City, Dubai, as campuses reopen across the UAE for in-person learning.
Schools across the UAE reopened on April 20, welcoming students back to classrooms after weeks of distance learning triggered by regional tensions. Campuses implemented strict safety measures, while school buses resumed service and traffic plans were rolled out nationwide. Above, students return to GEMS Metropole School in Motor City, Dubai, as campuses reopen across the UAE for in-person learning.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
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At Jumeirah International Nurseries, young learners trickled in under a staggered schedule, including siblings starting the day together.
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Students at Al Khaleej International School in Dubai on Monday, April 20, as schools across the UAE welcome students back for face-to-face learning.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Ruth Philip led the opening assembly on the first day back at Delhi Private School, Sharjah marking the start of in-person learning as students returned to campus.
Amna Alansaari/Gulf News
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Students are welcomed by teachers at Noya British School in Abu Dhabi as they return to campus.
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
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Students including siblings arrive for in-person learning at Raffles world Academy, Dubai.
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Many students arrived with flowers and excitement, reflecting relief and joy at resuming in-person learning.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
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Many students arrived with flowers and excitement, reflecting relief and joy at resuming in-person learning.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Students return to GEMS Metropole School in Motor City, Dubai, as they are welcomed by teachers.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
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The reopening marks a significant step toward normalcy, as over a million students reunite with teachers and peers in a safe, well-prepared environment
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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School buses return to the roads across the UAE as students head back to classrooms.
Amna Alansaari/Gulf News
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At Repton Abu Dhabi, classrooms have been prepared in advance, with safety measures in place in line with guidance from the Ministry of Education and other relevant authorities.
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Students arrive with excitement and big smiles at Al Khaleej International School.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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