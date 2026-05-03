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UAE brings back Gaza family after child’s emotional video goes viral

Girl’s appeal to President Sheikh Mohamed prompts swift resolution and returnhome

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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A Palestinian family from Gaza, stranded and unable to return to the UAE, lived in limbo, their days uncertain, their nights spent waiting.
A Palestinian family from Gaza, stranded and unable to return to the UAE, lived in limbo, their days uncertain, their nights spent waiting.
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Abu Dhabi: For more than four months, an airport floor in Jordan became home.

A Palestinian family from Gaza, stranded and unable to return to the UAE, lived in limbo, their days uncertain, their nights spent waiting. 

For the children, the pause was especially disorienting. Their lives had been rooted elsewhere, in the UAE, where they were born, raised, and where they say their only sense of home exists.

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It was the youngest voice that would carry the furthest.

In a short video shared on Instagram, a young girl stood beside her mother and four siblings and addressed UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan directly. Her message was simple, clear, and deeply personal.

“We are your children. We were born in the UAE. We have no home but it.”

The video spread quickly, attracting widespread attention and sympathy. Viewers saw not only a family stranded, but children caught between borders, asking to return to the only place they knew.

The response came swiftly.

The family’s situation was resolved, allowing them to travel back to the UAE after months of uncertainty. What had begun as a plea from an airport floor ended in a return to familiar ground.

Soon after arriving, the girl appeared again in another video. This time, her tone had changed. The urgency was gone, replaced with relief.

She thanked the UAE and its leadership for bringing them back, describing the country as their “beloved home”. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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