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Phoebe Dynevor reveals why she hasn't been called back for Bridgerton

Daphne’s absence explained as the actress says she is still waiting for a call

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Phoebe Dynevor
Phoebe Dynevor
Instagram/phoebedynevor

Dubai: If you have been wondering why Daphne Bridgerton has been missing from your screens, the answer is surprisingly simple.

Phoebe Dynevor, who shot to global fame playing Daphne in the first season of Netflix's Bridgerton alongside Regé-Jean Page, has revealed that she has not been asked to return since her brief appearance in season two. Speaking to Collider Ladies Night in an interview published on April 11, she set the record straight.

"I just want to say I have not received a call," she said, "and when I get that call, I will be there if I can."

How it all started

Dynevor explained that when the first season launched, the groundwork for bringing back lead characters was not fully thought through. "When the first season came out they didn't know what they needed to put in place," she said. "So we were like the ones that got away I think, in a certain way. But I would always come back if I was asked."

The show has since moved on to follow siblings Colin (Luke Newton) and Benedict (Luke Thompson) through their own love stories, with seasons five and six already confirmed.

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No recasting on the table

Fans can also put rumours of a recast to rest. Showrunner Jess Brownell told Variety earlier this year that replacing Dynevor or Regé-Jean Page would be a disservice to the work they put into the characters in season one. She added that the team would love to bring them back when there is something substantial for them to do.

As for Regé, Dynevor acknowledged that he has been more reluctant about returning to the role of Simon Bassett. Should both ever come back, Brownell has confirmed it would only be the original pair stepping back into those period costumes.

The earliest either could reappear is season five, which follows Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Sterling (Masali Baduza) and is currently in production.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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