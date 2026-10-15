GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UPDATE

Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi, police and Civil Defence teams respond

Abu Dhabi Police has urged the public to rely on official sources for information

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Authorities urge public to avoid area and follow emergency instructions
Authorities urge public to avoid area and follow emergency instructions
WAM file (for Illustrative purposes)

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority are responding to a fire that broke out on Thursday morning, October 15, 2026, on a floating platform at Al Hudayriyat Beach in Abu Dhabi.

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police said its teams, together with Civil Defence, were dealing with the blaze.

Authorities have not yet released details on the cause of the fire, the extent of the damage, or whether anyone was injured.

Abu Dhabi Police advised members of the public to obtain information from official sources only.

More to follow.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Abu Dhabi warns of Dh30,000 fine for blocking access

Abu Dhabi warns of Dh30,000 fine for blocking access

1m read
Exercise with Civil Defence will test readiness and strengthen response capabilities.

Abu Dhabi Police announces exercise from October 13-15

1m read
Beach at Hudariyat Island near Bateen in Abu Dhabi.

11 free things to do in Abu Dhabi and for under Dh50

6m read
New beachfront residential destination officially launched in Abu Dhabi

New beachfront homes launched on Al Reem Island

2m read