Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi, police and Civil Defence teams respond

Abu Dhabi Police has urged the public to rely on official sources for information
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority are responding to a fire that broke out on Thursday morning, October 15, 2026, on a floating platform at Al Hudayriyat Beach in Abu Dhabi.
In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police said its teams, together with Civil Defence, were dealing with the blaze.
Authorities have not yet released details on the cause of the fire, the extent of the damage, or whether anyone was injured.
Abu Dhabi Police advised members of the public to obtain information from official sources only.
More to follow.