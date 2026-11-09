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Abu Dhabi Corniche: How a 1950s shoreline transformed into a modern waterfront

A journey through time: The transformation of Abu Dhabi's iconic waterfront

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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A visual journey of Abu Dhabi Corniche, from its quiet sandy shoreline dotted with traditional fishing boats in the 1950s to a bustling waterfront lined with beaches, skyscrapers and modern landmarks in 2026.
A visual journey of Abu Dhabi Corniche, from its quiet sandy shoreline dotted with traditional fishing boats in the 1950s to a bustling waterfront lined with beaches, skyscrapers and modern landmarks in 2026.
Gulf News

From traditional fishing boats resting on sandy shores to a vibrant waterfront lined with beaches, parks and skyscrapers, Abu Dhabi's Corniche has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past seven decades.

In the 1950s, the coastline was a busy hub of fishing and trading, with traditional dhows pulled up on the beach for repairs and fishermen going about their daily work. Four-wheel-drive vehicles traveled along sandy tracks, while the surrounding area remained largely undeveloped.

As Abu Dhabi expanded following the discovery of oil, the coastline began to change. During the 1970s and 1980s, new roads, buildings and infrastructure reshaped the area. Land reclamation gradually altered the shoreline, while landscaping and urban development helped establish the Corniche as an important part of the capital.

A major redevelopment project, launched in December 2001, marked another turning point. The Dh800-million project involved reclaiming 800,000 square metres of land from the sea, expanding roads, creating parking facilities and introducing parks and recreational spaces. By 2004, construction had significantly reshaped the waterfront, with new roads, bridges and landscaped areas taking shape.

The opening of Corniche Beach on July 7, 2008, further strengthened its appeal as a leisure destination. Developed in two phases covering a combined 220,500 square metres, the beach introduced dedicated swimming areas, walking paths, playgrounds and recreational facilities.

Today, the approximately 8-kilometer Corniche is one of Abu Dhabi's most popular public waterfront destinations. Its beaches, landscaped promenades, cycling and pedestrian tracks, children's play areas, and cafes attract residents and visitors year-round.

From a traditional fishing shoreline to a modern urban waterfront, the Corniche's evolution mirrors Abu Dhabi's remarkable growth, with the sea remaining a constant part of the capital's identity.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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