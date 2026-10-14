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Diplomats, business leaders unite at ‘Proud of UAE’ forum in Dubai

Diplomat Business Club forum draws participants to explore investment and collaboration

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
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Javed Malik (2rd from left) with Sidsel Halvorsen, President Norwegian Business Council, Anne Lorgen Riise, Commercial Counsellor at Norway Embassy, Hege Bekkedal, Geir Owe Egge, and Carl-Petter Halvorsen at the Diplomatic Business Forum event in Dubai.
Javed Malik (2rd from left) with Sidsel Halvorsen, President Norwegian Business Council, Anne Lorgen Riise, Commercial Counsellor at Norway Embassy, Hege Bekkedal, Geir Owe Egge, and Carl-Petter Halvorsen at the Diplomatic Business Forum event in Dubai.

Dubai: Business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and diplomats from more than 30 countries gathered in Dubai for the ‘Proud of UAE’ Business Forum, highlighting the country’s growing appeal as a global destination for investment, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Organised by the Diplomat Business Club, the forum celebrated the UAE’s economic progress, multicultural society and business-friendly environment while providing a platform for international business leaders to explore new partnerships and investment opportunities.

The event brought together senior professionals and diplomatic representatives from across Europe, Asia, Africa and other regions, reflecting the UAE’s position as a meeting point for businesses and investors from around the world.

Addressing the gathering, Javed Malik, President of the Diplomatic Business Club, said the UAE’s achievements extended beyond economic growth to its ability to bring together people from nearly 200 nationalities who live, work and build businesses in the country.

He said millions of expatriates considered the UAE more than a destination for employment or investment, describing it as a country they proudly called home.

This sense of belonging, he explained, was the inspiration behind the ‘Proud of UAE’ initiative, which has become a central theme of the Diplomat Business Club’s international networking forums.

Focus on innovation

The forum also highlighted how the UAE’s focus on innovation, technology and entrepreneurship was creating opportunities for investors and businesses in emerging industries.

Malik said the UAE’s future-focused policies, combined with business accelerators and government-backed initiatives, were helping entrepreneurs turn innovative ideas into commercially successful ventures. “In the UAE, innovation is encouraged and entrepreneurship is given the support to grow. This sends a powerful message that the UAE are embracing the future and actively helping to shape it,” he said.

During the event, the Diplomat Business Club also welcomed newly appointed Consuls General from Germany, Malaysia, Japan, Azerbaijan, Thailand and Kenya.

The gathering provided an opportunity for diplomats and business representatives to strengthen professional relationships and explore potential areas of cooperation.

Promoting business diplomacy

As the Diplomat Business Club approaches its 150th business forum in the UAE, Malik said the organisation was continuing to promote what he described as business diplomacy, bringing together diplomatic networks and commercial expertise to facilitate business connections.

Drawing on his experience as both a diplomat and a businessman, he said the club aimed to help investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders navigate challenges, expand their professional networks and identify growth opportunities. He said such forums offered participants opportunities to engage with decision-makers, establish new relationships and strengthen international business ties.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
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