Saeed Al Naboodah discusses Dubai Basketball's historic UAE-inspired jersey
Dubai: Dubai Basketball will make history on the EuroLeague stage this week when they wear a special-edition UAE-inspired jersey featuring Arabic writing, marking the first time in the competition's history that a team jersey has displayed the Arabic language.
The club's vice president, Saeed Al Naboodah, described the launch as a proud moment for the young franchise.
Speaking exclusively to Gulf News, Al Naboodah said the 2026/27 third kit, created to celebrate the UAE's 55th National Day, represents an important milestone for the club as it continues to establish itself among Europe's basketball elite.
"This is an amazing moment for the franchise,” he said.
“We're incredibly proud that we can show this jersey off on an international stage like the EuroLeague.
"The national day is obviously very important to us Emiratis, so to represent the UAE in one of the biggest competitions is an honour.”
The special-edition kit will be worn exclusively for Wednesday's EuroLeague clash against Partizan Belgrade at Coca-Cola Arena, with Arabic taking centre stage across the design.
The jersey features the Arabic inscription "عاش اتحاد إماراتنا", meaning "Long live the union of our Emirates", alongside Dubai's name written in Arabic. Players' names will also appear in Arabic above their English counterparts, while falcon feathers running along the sides pay tribute to one of the UAE's most recognisable national symbols.
The deep emerald green colour, inspired by the UAE flag, further strengthens the connection to the country's identity and heritage.
The club will also offer a limited pre-order of the jersey, with the first 55 supporters to purchase through its official store receiving a player-signed shirt in recognition of the UAE's 55th National Day.
For Al Naboodah, however, the jersey represents more than a celebration of the country. It is also another opportunity to build on the rapid progress made by Dubai Basketball since its establishment.
"Dubai Basketball is still very early in its journey, and the sport of basketball is new in the region, so having this jersey is a great way to continue on from what we're building,” he explained.
The franchise has made significant strides in a relatively short period, establishing itself in European basketball and becoming the first team from the UAE to compete in the EuroLeague.
Al Naboodah believes the club's progress has been driven by a collective effort, with the organisation's leadership and players playing crucial roles in its development.
"The leadership have been integral to the growth of the franchise, the players have of course been a big part of that as well," he said.
"Everyone involved in Dubai Basketball believed we can compete in the EuroLeague and we're proud to be the first UAE team to play at this level."
After narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season, Dubai Basketball are now looking to take another step forward. Despite their relatively short history, expectations within the club are already high.
Asked whether reaching the play-offs was the target this season, Al Naboodah made it clear the ambitions extend much further.
"No, it has to be making it to the Final Four,” he said.
“This year the Final Four is played in Abu Dhabi so this is the goal for us.”
The prospect of reaching the EuroLeague Final Four in Abu Dhabi adds another layer of motivation, with the UAE set to host one of the biggest events in European club basketball.
Beyond results on the court, Dubai Basketball also hopes its progress will inspire the next generation of Emirati talent to take up the sport.
With basketball continuing to grow in popularity across the country, the club believes its presence at the highest level can help young players see a future in the game.
"Dubai Basketball is giving kids a huge platform to believe they have a path to succeed in basketball in the region," Al Naboodah said.
The special-edition jersey will be available to see in action for one night only when Dubai Basketball host Partizan Belgrade on Wednesday, November 25, at Coca-Cola Arena, with tickets available through the arena's official website.