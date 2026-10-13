Ellington Properties brings its name to the Arab Basketball Championship in Lebanon

Ragheb Haddad, President of Sagesse Sports Club, said: " Our partnership with Ellington Properties is one that we are extremely proud of. Over the past year, Ellington has shown genuine trust in Sagesse, our club, our identity and the community that surrounds it. Seeing this relationship evolve from supporting Sagesse to becoming the title partner of the Ellington Properties Arab Championship is a strong reflection of what this partnership represents. It brings together two organisations that share an appreciation for excellence, community and the ability of sport to create meaningful connections. Having Ellington’s name alongside a championship that welcomes clubs and supporters from across the Arab world makes this occasion particularly significant for us, and we are grateful for their confidence and support in helping bring this important regional event to Lebanon.”