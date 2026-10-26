Ellington Properties, Al Hamra Group unveils Berkeley Tower in Business Bay

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said: “Berkeley Tower is a statement of our ambition for Ellington’s commercial portfolio. We believe the workplace has to evolve alongside the businesses and people it serves, and that means looking beyond the office itself to the entire experience around it. With Berkeley Tower, we are doing that at a scale we have never undertaken before in the commercial sector. Berkeley Tower represents an important step forward for Ellington and establishes the direction we want to take as we continue to grow our presence in this sector.”