Dubai Basketball joins Red Bull family with partnership announced 300 metres above the city

High-flying partnership: Dubai Basketball and Red Bull team up in style
Dubai: Dubai Basketball have joined forces with Red Bull, naming the energy drink brand as the club’s Official Energy Drink Partner for the 2026-27 season.
The partnership was unveiled with a spectacular stunt 303 metres above the city, as Dubai Basketball stars Dzanan Musa and Justin Anderson performed what was billed as the world’s highest-altitude basketball dunk.
On the helipad of Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai, in Al Wasl Tower, Musa delivered an alley-oop pass for Anderson to finish against the backdrop of the city skyline. The event culminated in a display of 600 illuminated drones forming the logos of both brands.
The collaboration will extend beyond matchdays, with plans for community basketball spaces, fan activities and digital initiatives throughout the season. Supporters will be able to engage through interactive voting and content across the partners’ platforms.
Dubai Basketball president Dejan Kamenjašević said the two brands shared a commitment to pushing boundaries and creating memorable experiences.
“This partnership gives us the opportunity to bring that energy directly to our fans and the wider community, creating new ways for people to experience basketball and be part of what we are building in Dubai,” he added.
Red Bull will also feature across the club’s matchday and training environments, while working with the team on content and communications.
The agreement comes as Dubai Basketball enters its third season. The club, which represents Dubai and the UAE on the international stage, competes in the EuroLeague and ABA League as it looks to grow the sport’s following across the city.
Both partners said the collaboration would focus on bringing more people into basketball, from the arena to the wider community.