Dubai Basketball joins Red Bull family with partnership announced 300 metres above the city

On the helipad of Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai, in Al Wasl Tower, Musa delivered an alley-oop pass for Anderson to finish against the backdrop of the city skyline. The event culminated in a display of 600 illuminated drones forming the logos of both brands.

“This partnership gives us the opportunity to bring that energy directly to our fans and the wider community, creating new ways for people to experience basketball and be part of what we are building in Dubai,” he added.

The collaboration will extend beyond matchdays, with plans for community basketball spaces, fan activities and digital initiatives throughout the season. Supporters will be able to engage through interactive voting and content across the partners’ platforms.

The agreement comes as Dubai Basketball enters its third season. The club, which represents Dubai and the UAE on the international stage, competes in the EuroLeague and ABA League as it looks to grow the sport’s following across the city.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.